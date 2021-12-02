For Alcoa coach Ryan Collins, Thursday was a mixed bag.
On their home court, his Tornadoes battled well against a formidable Oak Ridge team, often leading and keeping the score close throughout. Deep seated issues ultimately foiled their chances as the Wildcats took the 80-71 win.
“I have a lot of respect for (Oak Ridge) coach Greene. I have a lot of respect for their program. I have a lot of respect for their players,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “I think they do everything the right way and the fruits of their labor, it shows out there. With that said, I thought we went toe-to-toe tonight and that’s what you want to see.
“I call this kind of a measuring stick for where we’re at. At the end of the day, to beat a good team, you have to close out. I thought defensively, down the stretch, we gave up too many easy ones.”
Some of those shots Alcoa (3-4) allowed came early as the Wildcats unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers in the first quarter, though the Tornadoes responded with long-range makes of their own. Tai Cates twice gave Alcoa the lead by hitting consecutive threes and the Tornadoes led 23-22 at the quarter’s end.
With the score tied at 38 late in the second quarter, Oak Ridge rattled off four points to take a 42-38 halftime advantage. The Wildcats’ lead got to double-digits in the third period, but Jahvin Carter knocked down a 3-pointer in the quarter’s last minute to cut the deficit to one point, 58-57, heading into the fourth.
Alcoa led through a chunk of the final period, but Oak Ridge regained control, 63-62, on consecutive layups and stayed ahead the rest of the way. Cates hit a three with less than a minute remaining, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to three points, but it was ultimately a moot point as the Tornadoes couldn’t get any closer.
While Cates paced Alcoa with 28 points, followed by Carter’s 20, Collins is looking forward to next week when the Tornadoes add several football players, including Jordan Harris, Eli Owens, Eli Graf and Elijah Cannon, back to its roster.
“At the end of the day, we’re not where I want to be,” Collins said. “I think we’ve got a long way to go defensively. I think we’ve proven through seven games we can score, we’ve proven we have guys that are very difficult on the offensive end. I’m looking to just take the next step defensively.”
Moving down the court, the Lady Tornadoes forced the ball into the hands of a defending Lady Wildcat, turning the ball over as the final seconds expired in their 46-39 loss Thursday.
It was yet another example of Oak Ridge’s defensive dominance, as that press defense, plus issues running unfamiliar concepts, kept Alcoa (2-4) from finding offensive consistency all game.
“(Oak Ridge) gets after it,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We knew (that) coming in though. It’s not like we didn’t prepare for it. The problem is a lot of our turnovers were from doing things that we didn’t go over, that we didn’t rep. People not being in the right spot, people forcing things that we talk about not forcing.”
Alcoa played well on defense itself early, holding Oak Ridge scoreless the first two minutes and 30 seconds and leading 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The advantage went back and forth in the second period, but the Lady Wildcats forced a backcourt violation on the Lady Tornadoes late and took a 26-23 lead into halftime.
Though Alcoa tied the game at a point in the third quarter, Oak Ridge entered the fourth ahead 35-31 and stayed ahead, using its physical defense to its advantage.
Karli Haworth hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Alcoa.
“I think Oak Ridge is actually younger than us and they play a lot of freshmen, but I thought we played like a more immature team,” Baumann said. “When (Oak Ridge) got down, they didn’t hang their heads and they kept competing and they didn’t get frustrated. When things started to get hard, I thought we got frustrated.”
