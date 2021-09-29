Alcoa defied the odds.
The Tornadoes boys golf team is young, and inexperienced teams aren’t expected to field tons of success, much less advance to the state tournament. But that’s exactly what they did, winning the Region 1-A tournament Wednesday at Elizabethton Golf Course and clinching a state berth.
As a team, Alcoa shot a 322, seven strokes ahead of North Greene (329) and eight better than Gatlinburg-Pittman (330). South Greene and University High tied for last place, both finishing with a 356.
“I am over the moon,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker told The Daily Times. “I just couldn’t be more proud of the kids. It’s a huge deal for me, especially seeing how we’re so young, just having one senior. We’re young and to have this kind of success early is a big gift for us. It really is.”
Noah Whitten and Riley Parsons paced Alcoa on Wednesday, both shooting a 6-over 78. Zane Bonham finished with a 79 and Nevan Newman recorded an 87 to round out the Tornadoes’ scores.
“I’m super proud,” Coker said. “They just persevered and they just grinded. That’s what they’ve done all season. They just grind and have that mentality.”
Toni Turner, Alcoa’s only girl golfer, competed at the region tournament as an individual, shooting a 109. South Greene’s girls team took first place with a 166 total, followed by Claiborne (194), L&N Stem (197), Northview (202), University High (219) and Unaka (253).
With their win Wednesday, the next stop for the Tornadoes is Sevierville Golf Club, where the state tournament will be held, on Oct. 7-8.
Alcoa’s golfers weren’t the only newcomers to make a splash by qualifying for state; Coker is in his first season as the Tornadoes coach. He took the reigns after former coach Rob Daughtery retired in the offseason.
Coker’s first year at the helm has gone as well as possible, as the Tornadoes have not only sustained momentum, but increased it.
Alcoa won its 10th straight district title last week, again besting Gatlinburg-Pittman, but by 14 strokes. Its region tournament win Tuesday was retribution for its second-place finish to Kingston in last season’s region tournament.
Zach Borden and Bryce Barber, who have both since graduated, advanced to state last year, so the Tornadoes improved on that accomplishment this year by earning a spot for the team as a whole.
“It’s all about those kids,” Coker said. “Unfortunately, I don’t get to play out there with them. For me, it’s just exciting to see how those kids have matured as young men and as golfers throughout the season and wanting to be good teammates to each other. They’re such a good group of kids that get along so well. They root for each other so well.
“But it’s just been a real treat for me to watch them become better golfers. Learning the mental side of that game is a huge deal and I’m seeing those young sophomores do that. That’s really exciting for me. It’s exciting for me right now, but it’s also exciting for a lot of people (for) what the future holds for the program.”
