Alcoa senior Bryce Barber shot a 3-over 39 to lead the Tornadoes to an eight stroke victory over Maryville on Monday at Egwani Farms Golf Course.
Noah Whitten carded a 43, Riley Parsons logged a 44 and Ryan Whitson recorded a 45 to round out Alcoa's 171.
Sophomore Haysen Hayes and junior Riley Orr each shot a 44 while Brady Orr and Lukas Rhoades posted a 45 and 46, respectively, for Maryville.
Maryville sophomore Parker Miller led the way on the girls side with a 42 while her teammate, senior Madison Atchley shot a 45 as the Lady Rebels (87) cruised to a 29-stroke win over L&N Stem Academy (116).
Toni Turner, Alcoa's lone girl golfer, shot a 58.
