The Alcoa boys golf team was bested by Knoxville Halls in a six-team match that also featured Seymour, Powell, Carter and Cocke County on Tuesday at Egwani Farms Golf Course.
The Tornadoes shot a 161, finishing five strokes behind the Red Devils.
Alcoa senior Bryce Barber carded a team-best 39, bouncing back after shooting his first round over 40 this season on Aug. 13. Noah Whitten logged a 40 while Zack Borden and Ryan Whitson each shot a 41.
