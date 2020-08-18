The Alcoa boys golf team was bested only by Knoxville Halls in a six-team match that also featured Seymour, Powell, Carter and Cocke County on Tuesday at Egwani Farms Golf Course.

The Tornadoes shot a 161, finishing five strokes behind the Red Devils.

Alcoa senior Bryce Barber posted a team-best 39 after shooting his first round of 40 or more this season on Aug. 13. Noah Whitten logged a 40 while Zack Borden and Ryan Whitson each shot a 41.