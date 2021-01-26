For the second night in a row, Alcoa blew a big lead — this time ahead by 18 points entering the fourth quarter — and held on despite two late turnovers and a technical foul for a 64-59 win over Austin-East on Tuesday night.
Only a last-minute flurry of missed 3-point attempts and poor free-throw shooting throughout the game prevented the Roadrunners from overtaking Alcoa (10-6, 6-1 District 4-AA) after entering the fourth frame down 57-39.
Alcoa escaped with a one-point win Monday night after Kingston made a late comeback, and fell to Fulton last Friday in overtime after leading by as many as 12 points in the second half.
Austin-East (3-7, 0-4) kept pace through the first half, trailing just 33-27 at the break, but the Tornadoes went on an 18-4 run midway through the third quarter. Five different players scored in that skein, and Alcoa seemed to have an insurmountable lead until the Roadrunners fought back to within two buckets.
“We are just not closing games out,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “This game should have been over, and over comfortably. Late game decision-making and late game effort has to be better.”
Austin-East chipped away at the 57-39 lead with several inside buckets from Jaquarus Sanders (20 points) and Bryson Steen (16 points). Sanders stepped outside for one of his two treys with 93 seconds remaining to pull the Roadrunners to 64-56.
Alcoa threw a lazy pass on its inbounds after a time-out and gave the ball up again after an A-E miss. A late technical foul negated an Alcoa breakaway but Austin-East missed three 3-point attempts in the final seconds to allow the Tornadoes to keep the lead and the win.
Other than the balanced scoring spurt in the third quarter, Alcoa relied heavily on Tai Cates, who finished with 35 points behind seven 3-point shots.
Brayden Anderson finished with 11 points, mostly inside, and Jahvin Carter added 10 points including two treys. The rest of the Alcoa lineup produced eight points.
“When we are at our best, it’s going to be a balanced effort,” Collins said. “In that third quarter stretch, we were good defensively. That allows us to get stops and to run. When we’re running, we’re at our best.”
Austin-East finished 5-of-12 from the charity stripe, including the front end of two one-and-one opportunities. Alcoa was 4-of-7 on free throws and also hit 10 3-point shots versus just two for the Roadrunners.
“We’ll find a way to get better,” Collins said. “To get where we want to go, we have to be better late in games. Experience should lead to learning and growth carried into the next game, but I feel like we’ve done the same thing now, three games in a row.”
Alcoa (10-6, 6-0 District 4-AA) had trouble all night hitting layups and other inside shots, but at least the Lady Ts were putting up shots. Austin-East (2-9, 0-5) had more turnovers than shots attempted in the first half (14 shots, 17 turnovers) to help Alcoa build on an early lead and coast to the win.
Maci Ridge led Alcoa with 16 points, with 12 of those coming off four 3-pointers in the second frame which pushed a modest 11-4 first quarter lead to 33-9 at the half.
Alcoa held the Lady Roadrunners to single digits in every quarter except the third, when each team tallied 13 points. A-E leading scorer Shamyrah Essie hit both of her 3-pointers in that quarter, finishing with eight points.
Joining Ridge in double figures were McKenzie Wilburn with 14 points and Baylee Stewart. Stewart gave Alcoa a spark off the bench with several nice drives including one reverse layup and a smooth slide-step into the paint for another pair of her 11 points.
Alcoa forced eight A-E turnovers in the first quarter but often failed to capitalize. Karli Haworth opened the game with a 3-pointer then added a nice assist to Wilburn for an early lead. but Alcoa missed several shots inside and out. The Lady Tornadoes couldn’t score but limited A-E to just two buckets in the first and nine points by halftime.
“Defense is going to travel well,” Alcoa assistant coach Taylor Brown said. “It doesn’t go away when you are shooting poorly. We’re trying to really say ‘be dialed in, be dialed in’ to get those habits where they need to be, before tournament time comes around.”
Alcoa travels to Knoxville to take on Webb in a non-district matchup Thursday evening.
