The Alcoa boys basketball team defeated Jefferson County, 74-57, on Friday after its scheduled District 4-AA opener against Kingston was postponed.
Four different Tornadoes scored in double figures with sophomore Taishaun Cates and freshman Jahvin Carter leading the way with 17 points apiece. Sophomore Drew Napier and Jordan Harris scored 16 and 10, respectively.
Alcoa (2-0) will look to stay unbeaten when it travels to McMinn County on Tuesday.
