The Alcoa boys golf team set two goals before the start of the season: win the District 2-A and Region 1-A tournaments en route to a second consecutive state tournament berth.
The Tornadoes fell short of their first objective, finishing second in the district tournament on Sept. 12, but Alcoa coach Chad Coker made sure his team knew the championship that ultimately mattered was still on the table.
Alcoa claimed that title Tuesday at Egwani Farms Golf Course with a score of 320, besting South Greene by 10 strokes to reach the Class A state tournament for the second consecutive season.
“Our goal (in the district tournament) was to survive and advance,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker told The Daily Times. “The fact that we didn’t win district was disappointing, but at the same time, I told the kids that our goals were still right in front of us, and the kids whole-heartedly bought into that.
“There was just a really positive attitude, and I was just super proud because we hadn’t played well our last three or four matches. We always have a number we’re trying to hit, and for us, that number is right around 160 or so (for a nine-hole match).”
Alcoa junior Riley Parsons also won the individual region championship, carding a 1-under 71, edging North Greene’s Aidan Collier, who was the Class A individual state runner-up a year ago, by one stroke.
“Riley challenged himself to have a great round, and he did,” Coker said. “He was 2-over after four, and to reign it back in after that, that really shows me the maturity that he has.”
Parsons led the way, but sophomore Jackson Chaney, Alcoa’s No. 5 golfer, made it so the Tornadoes did not have to sweat the scoreboard.
Chaney posted a career-best 90, bouncing back from a 47 on the front nine with a 43 on the back.
“He was just out having fun yesterday,” Coker said. “He told me, ‘I’m not really worried about anything.’ He was really relaxed. Jackson has really improved over the last month or so as far as scoring goes. I’m really proud of him.”
Juniors Noah Whitten and Nevan Newman rounded out Alcoa’s total with a 75 and 84, respectively.
Samuell Everett freshman Lyla Campbell also qualified for the state tournament as an individual, winning a playoff against Cumberland Gap’s Mahala Walker after both recorded a 96 through 18 holes.
Alcoa came in last a year ago, posting a two-day total of 697. It opened the tournament with a 364 before shaving more than 30 strokes off its total on the final day.
The Tornadoes hope or a performance more like that second round during this year’s state tournament, which takes place Oct. 3-4 at Sevierville Country Club.
“We are definitely excited for the opportunity,” Coker said. “I don’t ever want to say that we’re going to go win state. I just want us to perform better. If we had played like we did on the second day over the course of two days, we would have finished in the middle of the pack, and for our first year there, I would have been ecstatic with that. I would be happy with something along those lines (this year), and our kids are super excited to have another chance.”
