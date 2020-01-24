Ronald Jackson didn’t have much time to focus on being Alcoa’s newest starter, but the junior delivered his biggest game anyway when the Tornadoes needed him most.
Jackson scored a season-high 18 points to lead Alcoa to a come-from-behind 58-56 victory over visiting Fulton on Friday.
The win moves the Tornadoes (13-8, 5-1) into a first-place tie with Fulton (13-4, 5-1) in the District 4-AA standings. It’s also significant because the Falcons began the week as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press’ Class AA state rankings.
Because of the strong opponent, Alcoa needed everybody to play well. The Tornadoes especially needed a boost because leading scorer Tai Cates missed the game due to a suspension. Jackson stepped into Cates’ starting spot and produced like he never had before.
The third quarter was especially strong for Jackson, who moved from guard to the post after halftime.
“Tank was awesome,” coach Ryan Collins said. “When the opportunity came his way I thought he did a phenomenal job on (Fulton point guard) Edward Lacy defensively. He ended up being our emotional leader on the court, making big plays and capitalizing on opportunities.”
Fulton built a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to strong outside shooting and Alcoa’s struggle with turnovers. The Tornadoes held it together on defense and never let the Falcons get too far away. A 3-pointer near the halftime buzzer by TJ Martin cut Alcoa’s deficit to seven points at halftime.
Alcoa locked down on defense even more in the third quarter and eventually led twice before the fourth quarter began. The Tornadoes took the lead for good on a slick turnaround hook shot on the right baseline by Nick Roberts with five minutes, 15 seconds to go in the game.
The Tornadoes led by as many as seven points in the fourth, but Fulton had a chance to tie it on a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds. The shot missed, Nate Marsh grabbed the rebound, and the Tornadoes salted away the victory with free throws after that.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot early,” Collins said. “Our effort was great for four quarters. Our intensity, all of it was good, but we turned the ball over at a high rate. That’s all we talked about at halftime. Make the simple play. Good things are coming when we execute. Good things are coming as we take care of detail.
“I was proud because the message seemed to hit home. We found a way to make the easy plays in the second half and really capitalize. I thought we were great defensively the whole game.”
Roberts scored six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Martin finished with 10 points. Cam Burden added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Lacy did all he could for Fulton, posting 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals, but in the second half his teammates stopped hitting the shots they hit in the first half to build a double-digit lead.
Friday’s win gives Alcoa two in 10 days against teams that were ranked or almost ranked at the time of the game. The Tornadoes beat No. 3 Scott on Jan. 14.
Those are two big wins, but Collins refuses to let the Tornadoes rest on their laurels. There are plenty more big games to play.
“I like the direction our team is headed in,” he said. “I know we can play with anybody, but we have to continue to tighten up a lot of things to continue to beat great teams like Fulton. I was glad to see our team battle and compete tonight. There is still time to get it all corrected.”
Alcoa girls 55, Fulton 20:Once Alcoa (15-6, 6-0) stormed to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, the outcome never was in question. The Lady Tornadoes put an exclamation point on the game by not allowing Fulton (6-11, 3-3) to score a field goal in the third quarter.
Alcoa’s pressure made the biggest difference, and its willingness to share the ball was evident throughout the rout.
Kenzie Wilburn led the way with yet another strong all-around game. She had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter along with the other starters.
“Our defensive effort was really good,” coach David Baumann said. “I thought all our inside girls did a great job of fighting inside. (Ranaisha Gates) is a beast inside, and she’s given us trouble in the past. I thought we did a great job of helping on her and fighting and competing for rebounds.
“I thought our toughness and our defensive effort was great tonight.”
Destiny Haworth made three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points, and Lauren Herring scored eight points. Makenzie Bremer chipped in four points and six rebounds.
Alcoa will take the momentum from Friday’s win into next week when it will face No. 3-ranked Northview Academy and Kingston — its toughest district opponent — with a chance to clinch the outright district title.
