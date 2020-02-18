Senior night, last home game of the regular season, and a No. 1 seed in the district tournament on the line — and Alcoa was close to blowing it.
The Tornadoes trailed hot-shooting Kingston from early in the game until just under three minutes remaining in the contest. Alcoa made only one field goal after battling back for a fourth-quarter tie, but was perfect at the stripe after finally taking a lead and held on for a 78-69 victory over the Yellowjackets.
“Luckily, we found a way to overcome a poor start and maybe an uptight start,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “We came into this game like it’s a must-win, with a No. 1 seed on the line. We overcame with effort and energy, stayed the course and found a way to have a big fourth quarter.”
Alcoa (17-9, 7-1 District 4-AA) finishes tied with Fulton atop the district but holds the tiebreaker over the Falcons. The district tournament begins Friday at Fulton, and Alcoa will take on a play-in game winner Saturday night at 7:30.
Kingston took a 58-52 lead into the final period. Alcoa started driving and got inside buckets from Ronald Jackson and Cam Burden to pull close. Two free throws each from T.J. Martin and Nick Robert forged a 67-67 tie with four minutes to play.
Both teams went cold until Martin hit one of two charity tosses a minute later to put Alcoa ahead 68-67. It was the first lead since the Tornadoes started 4-0. That’s when Kingston took charge with the first two of its 11 3-point shots.
Alcoa made more mistakes early but after losing the late lead, Kingston suffered two straight turnovers and an offensive foul. Martin hit a short pull-up jumper and then he and Taishawn Cates each went 4-for-4 from the stripe to pull away.
Martin and Burden led Alcoa with 18 points each. Martin scored half of his points in the final quarter and was 5 of 6 on free throws. Roberts added 16 points, and Cates posted 14 points, including 6 of 6 from the stripe in the final minutes.
After Alcoa’s 4-0 start, Kingston got treys from Harper Neal and Brady Luttrell and finished the first quarter up 16-11. The Yellowjackets led by nine late in the second period but committed a costly foul as Burden attempted a long prayer at the buzzer. Burden’s three free throws after time expired trimmed the Kingston lead to 39-33.
Alcoa pulled to within three points twice during the third quarter but suffered turnovers on next possessions both times. Luttrell, who finished with 24 points, canned his fourth trey after an errant Tornado pass seconds before the horn to put Kingston ahead 58-52 entering the final quarter.
“We dealt with the adversity well, tonight,” Roberts said. “Throughout the year, we haven’t handled adversity that well but tonight our guys really showed some discipline and motivation. We struggled early but when it came down to it we were able to hit the big ones, so that was great.”
Alcoa girls 55, Kingston 43: The Lady Tornadoes also struggled early, but righted their ship with a second-quarter run and held on for a win.
Kingston (13-11, 4-4 District 4-AA) led 13-12 after the first period. Alcoa (18-8, 8-0) took the lead on a run-out layup from Macie Ridge followed by two free throws and a 3-pointer from Kenzie Wilburn.
A 30-23 Alcoa halftime lead was trimmed to 38-32 entering the fourth quarter but balanced scoring down the stretch from Wilburn, Destiny Haworth and Karli Haworth salted the win away.
Wilburn finished with 21 points including three treys. Destiny Haworth chipped in 13 points and Karli Haworth added 11. Kingston was led by Tatiana Baildon, who totaled 11 points.
Alcoa used its depth and a trapping defense to wear down the seven-player rotation Kingston used. Alcoa coach David Baumann said that with games cancelled, the team had not played much the past two weeks and looked a little rusty early but recovered well.
“We finished undefeated in the district,” Baumann said. “I can’t remember the last time that’s happened here. It’s a great accomplishment and I told the girls that, but we’ve got things left to work on. We’ve got high goals.”
The No. 1 seed Lady Tornadoes open district tournament play Saturday against a play-in game winner.
