Sophomore guard Tai Cates hit a 3-pointer, then Alcoa recorded a backcourt steal that led to Cates finishing a fastbreak layup to erase an early deficit to Oak Ridge.
The 12-second span seemed to represent a reset of sorts, but that optimistic feeling did not last long.
Turnovers and poor shot selection from the Tornadoes played into the Wildcats — a Class AAA state tournament contender — rattling off a 17-2 run to close out the first half. Alcoa never recovered, suffering a 77-62 loss on the opening night of the Holiday Hoopla event at Alcoa High School.
“Against a formidable opponent like Oak Ridge, the one thing you can’t do is turn it over and give up easy ones in transition,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “We made a run for ourselves early in the second quarter, but we followed that by giving the ball away and taking some bad shots, and that leads to run outs.
“We didn’t do a great job in our transition defense, and that kind of gets them going. When you’re trying to play catch up with Oak Ridge, it’s really tough, so we needed to prevent that by doing our job every single possession, and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”
A large part of Alcoa’s offensive disconnect stems from it just returning to the court after a second postponement due to COVID-19, even if it refuses to use that as a crutch.
The Tornadoes didn’t start their season until Dec. 7 and played three games before shutting down again. Their last game prior to Oak Ridge came on Dec. 12 against Bearden and they did not resume basketball activities until Saturday.
“We’re not going to be a program that makes any excuses, but it is going to take time to get some offensive continuity because right now I think we’re taking a lot of tough shots or one-pass quick shots,” Collins said. “We’re not making the defense work. We have to play offense with more togetherness, and that will come, but it takes time.”
Youth plays a part in that as well.
The Tornadoes rely on Cates and freshman guard Jahvin Carter to carry the load for them offensively, but the duo is still finding the balance of when to take over and when to play within the offense.
Cates finished with a team-high 26 points and Carter added 15 — combining for 66.1% of Alcoa’s scoring —but there were multiple times where they fired up contested shots or shots early in a possession that stunted the Tornadoes ability to chip away at the Wildcats’ advantage.
“I think Tai and Jahvin are both ultimate competitors,” Collins said. “They want to be good basketball players, but more importantly they want to win, and sometimes when you are that you try to turn into a hero and force a little too much.
“The bottom line is for us to be successful, there has got to more of that continuity and chemistry.”
Senior guard Ronald Jackson also scored in double figures for Alcoa with 10 points. Oak Ridge was paced by Jeremy Miller, who tallied a game-high 27 points.
Alcoa’s defense also lacked its typical tenacity, but it will soon get some reinforcements that can help that problem as well.
Senior Brayden Anderson, junior Isaiah Bryant and freshman Elijah Cannon will each bring their athleticism that they showed on the gridiron during the Tornadoes’ run to a sixth straight Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship to the hardwood in the coming weeks.
However, that trio will need time as well, and all Alcoa can do until everybody settles in is keep playing and taking it a step at a time, starting with today’s meeting with Webb School of Knoxville at 6 p.m.
“I’m really excited about this event because we will face some quality opponents — the best of the best, in my opinion,” Collins said. “That’s how I think you get better. We didn’t come close to measuring up tonight. We were put on the mat, but we have to find a way to get ourselves up and compete tomorrow because playing Webb is very different than what is necessary to compete against Oak Ridge.”
