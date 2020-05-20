For most spring sports athletes, good news has been hard to come by since the coronavirus pandemic cut their season short in the middle of March.
Finally, that has changed for the Alcoa soccer team.
The Tornadoes will get one last chance to play together in July in the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association state championships in Gatlinburg. While official state titles aren't up for grabs, this independent tournament allows seniors to end their careers on a high note.
“Obviously, the biggest thing is we want the seniors to have a little closure for their careers,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “Everybody is ready to do something. It’s going to be exciting to get the boys out there and give them that opportunity.”
The tournament, which will be broken up into brackets for Class A, AA and AAA, will be held at Rocky Top Sports World from July 9-11 for Division I schools. Division II will compete July 13-15.
A total of 46 teams are slated to participate. Because of TSSAA rules prohibiting graduated seniors from practicing or competing, they all had to register as independent teams through the United States Specialty Sports Association in order to qualify.
Corley learned of the potential of the tournament in mid-April when Gatlinburg-Pittman coach Zach Schrandt brought up the idea. He had received approval from the TSSAA and began spreading the word to coaches.
“They all agreed we could put it on as long as we met the CDC guidelines and things were progressing satisfactorily,” Corley said. “We just kept sitting and waiting and hoping they would.”
The THSSCA state championships took a step closer to becoming a reality when the TSSAA allowed teams to begin practicing this week. With that, the tournament was on.
“I was shocked a little bit at first, going ‘Wow, is this something we think we can put together and make work?’” Corley said. “Then, we started thinking, ‘OK, this is two, three months out. If there’s some sort of recovery going on and things are progressing in a positive way, then everyone is going to want to get out.”
Corley first had to make sure he had the roster to compete. In mid-July, plenty of players could be unavailable because of summer jobs or vacations plans. Fortunately for the Tornadoes, Corley expects just about everyone but maybe a handful to play.
He said the news came as a pleasant surprise to his players.
“I think they might have been caught off guard a little bit in the beginning, just like we were,” Corley said. “Then everyone was like, ‘Yeah, let’s get out and play.’”
The bracket for Division I Class A — the one in which Alcoa will compete — contains eight teams but has yet to be set. Seeding will be determined through the THSSCA coaches poll.
Teams are guaranteed three games and, like in the state tournament, there will be quarterfinals, semifinals and a state final.
Of course, some things will be much different. Right now, only 50 fans per team will be permitted. That could change with the circumstances, where no spectators are allowed. There will also be a three-hour gap between kickoffs to minimize overlap and help with social distancing.
Despite the unprecedented circumstances, tournament organizers are doing their part to make the event special. All division champions and runners-up will receive a trophy as well as custom medals for players.
The Tornadoes will begin practicing a week from Monday. Corley said it won’t be the same kind of intense training typical for state-tournament preparation, but that doesn’t mean the Tornadoes aren’t motivated to win.
“We’ll have a lot of fitness to do to get ourselves back in game-playing shape,” Corley said. “We want to make it competitive, but we also want the guys to just get out and enjoy the opportunity to play again.”
