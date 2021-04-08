Alcoa walked onto its home pitch knowing that a victory over Austin-East would put itself in control of its own destiny when it came to the top seed for the District 2-A tournament.
Instead, the Tornadoes fumbled the opportunity with a lackluster performance that brought about a 2-0 loss to the Roadrunners on Thursday.
“I think it goes back to how we’ve approached the whole week,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “I don’t think we’ve trained well, I don’t think we showed well when we played Cosby the other night even if the result doesn’t indicate that.
“We’re inconsistent and we’re young, but I’m not making excuses. We just didn’t play well, and that disappoints me.”
Austin-East put Alcoa (5-3, 1-1 District 2-A) on its heels when Rukundao Ishimwe scored on an indirect free kick in the 22nd minute, gathering a pass from across the penalty box and powering a shot past the outstretched arms of Alcoa goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester.
“We were too casual about it,” Corley said. “You have to understand that it is inside the 18, and on the first touch the organization has to be there and somebody has to attack the soccer ball. We were too slow to reach, and that has kind of been a theme.”
The score proved all that Austin-East needed to defeat Alcoa, which never posed much of a threat in the attacking third minus the final minutes of the first half and some corner kick opportunities after halftime.
“That starts with the midfield,” Corley said. “We didn’t have a presence in the midfield in the first half so we tried to change things up in the second half to try and get a little more space up front because we ask a lot of Matt (Stewart) playing up in the middle and we don’t give him enough help at times.
“That is something we have tried to work on, but maybe we have to try something different because it hasn’t worked as well as I want it to yet.”
The Roadrunners put it out of reach in the 70th minute when Cheikh Sadibou-seck snuck past the Alcoa back line and chipped a shot over a charging Hester.
To add insult to injury — or in this case the other way around — Alcoa senior forward Matt Stewart suffered an apparent left leg injury with three minutes, 20 seconds remaining. He was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the pitch.
The defeat puts a lot of pressure on the Tornadoes to defeat Gatlinburg-Pittman in its final district match of the season on April 23, but before they can worry about that, the focus has to be on righting their wrongs, starting with a home match against Stone Memorial at 6:30 p.m. April 13.
“As much as we talk about how tough it is to get out of this district, we have such a young team that hasn’t experienced that yet,” Corley said. “In Class A, somebody out of this district is going to advance pretty far, and so you have to be able to play in every single game in this district, and we have to understand that, listen and come out and play as hard as we can, and I don’t think our effort was good enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.