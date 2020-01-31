The Alcoa boys basketball team on Friday moved to within one win of at least a share of the regular season District 2-AA title by beating Scott, 74-55, on the road.
The Tornadoes (15-8, 6-1) are tied for first place with Fulton — a team they beat last week to split the regular season series.
Alcoa's final regular season district game is Feb. 18 against Kingston at home.
