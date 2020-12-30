Alcoa coach Ryan Collins knows his team has the ingredients to compete for a berth in the state tournament in late February. It’s just a matter of discovering the best recipe for winning on a consistent basis.
Their basketball season has been interrupted twice due to COVID-19. As a result, it’s taken Alcoa’s players a little longer than usual to find their respective roles on the team.
“We have had very limited time together,” Collins told The Daily Times. “We are trying to figure it out on the fly. You want to be figuring things out in early November and summer, and none of that stuff has happened for us unfortunately. We are sitting here against quality opponents night in and night out, trying to figure it out on the fly.”
The Tornadoes certainly learned one lesson against Greeneville on Wednesday: They need a healthy sophomore guard Taishawn Cates if they want to reach their potential. Cates, who is Alcoa’s leading scoring at 20 points per game, didn’t play against the Greene Devils after suffering a leg injury during the Tornadoes’ loss to Webb on Tuesday. The Tornadoes struggled to score in his absence, falling to Greeneville, 68-44, to finish their Holiday Hoopla event without a victory in three games.
“Credit completely goes to Greenville, I think Brad Woosley and their program do a phenomenal job,” Collins said. “They have phenomenal players. In fact, they executed on both sides of the ball and we just didn’t measure up. The enticing thing about this event is that you are going against a formidable opponent every single night and unfortunately we didn’t measure up tonight. There are no excuses for that.
“When you look at an upper East Tennessee team that is at the sub-state level, region championship level, I think Greeneville is the standard. We weren’t in the ballpark. We got to get better.”
Sophomore Drew Napier led the Tornadoes (2-4) with 12 points. Freshman guard Jahvin Carter added nine points. Cates’ absence meant the Greene Devils (7-5) could focus their attention on containing Carter, who entered Wednesday’s game averaging 16 points per game. Greeneville tried trapping Carter on nearly every possession and hedged ball screens, forcing him to give up the basketball.
The end result was that Alcoa struggled putting the ball through the net, scoring only 16 first-half points. The Greene Devils went on a 22-6 run in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 33-16 advantage.
After a competitive third quarter, Greeneville opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to seize a 57-32 lead. Both teams decided to rest their starts the remainder of the game.
“We are really young across the board, but we aren’t going to make that an excuse,” Collins said. “We have to grow up and expedite that learning curve. That’s where we are at. … One of the biggest things about Alcoa is that the standard is very high. It’s a standard of excellence, and you are expected to perform at a high level night in and night out.
“I think we brought in great teams to this event, with great cultures, great players and great coaches. We didn’t measure up. … How do you respond to that? You show back up tomorrow morning and work. It’s going to take us some time. In a month from now, we are going to be a lot better team than we are today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.