Jahvin Carter missed an open layup on a run-out early in the third quarter and was assessed a charge on the opening Alcoa possession of the fourth quarter. Teammate Eli Graf likewise struggled after hitting his only field goal of the game, a trey in opening minutes that briefly helped Alcoa to an early lead which did not last.
Gatlinburg-Pittman recovered from a faulty start to lead Alcoa throughout the contest, including a 14-point bulge early in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes picked up speed in the final seven minutes and whirled back for a dramatic 63-62 win over the Highlanders on Friday night in Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
Carter scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, including an and-one to give Alcoa its first lead, 61-60, since the first quarter. After two G-P misses and a turnover, Graf came off the bench to immediately nail two key free throws to stretch the lead to three points with 4.7 seconds to play.
Alcoa chose to let G-P contest for the final shot and nearly paid for that mistake when Ty Glasper nailed a long jumper at the buzzer, but after a brief consultation it was determined that Glasper’s toes were on the 3-point line when his shot went up, leading to an eruption of joy from the Alcoa bench as the Tornadoes escaped with the 63-62 win.
The victory gives Alcoa (18-7, 7-0 District 2-2A) the regular-season District 2-2A championship, after having defeated the Highlanders, 76-60, in early January action in Gatlinburg.
“We were pretty poor, especially offensively, for a majority of the game,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said, “but just credit to our guys. There’s just something that I’m really starting to believe in, in just us finding a way to win basketball games.”
A victory seemed unlikely as G-P pulled away from a 12-12 tie after one period for a 32-21 halftime lead continuing to a 45-34 gap entering the final quarter.
An old-fashioned 3-point play from Glasper (24 points) gave the Highlanders (18-5, 6-2) a 14-point lead but a 9-2 run, started with Luke Cannon making a nice assist to Eli Owens, who completed an and-one play of his own, and four points from Carter then a strong putback from Owens forced a G-P timeout attempting to stifle the Tornado momentum.
Carter’s struggles became a memory after that point. The 6-foot-2 junior hit three treys, and made a lovely side-step move inside for another hoop. Gasper responded with another and-one and two free throws to keep the G-P lead, but at only 2 points after Cannon hit one of two charity tosses.
Alcoa finally regained the lead with 41 seconds left with a Carter layup and free throw. After G-P missed two shot opportunities and turned the ball back over, Graf was inserted and fouled immediately on receiving the inbounds pass, then calmly netted both free throws for a 63-60 lead with 4.7 seconds.
“We decided not to foul,” Collins said of the final GP try, adding that in hindsight it might have been wiser to do so, out of respect for Glasper’s ability.
“Bottom line, it doesn't matter just because you find a way to win the game,” Collins added. “You knew that (Glasper) was going to step up in a big moment. We were just fortunate that his toe was on the line.”
Brady Haun also finished in double digits with 10 points for Alcoa, including treys in opening action of the first and third quarters. Alcoa finished with only five players scoring.
Alcoa travels to Oak Ridge for a non-district march on Monday then hosts Cumberland Gap in its final district battle on Tuesday.
Alcoa girls 64, Gatlniburg-Pittman 53: When Mak Bremer lost her junior year due to a knee injury in the season opener, she decided to use the long months of rehab to strengthen other facets of her game to bolster her already formidable post-up moves.
The focus on dribbling paid off big in Alcoa’s win over Gatlinburg-Pittman. The 5-foot-11 senior used her ball-handling skills to help the Lady Tornadoes break a constant G-P press and to move past the Lady Highlanders interior defense to lead Alcoa scoring with 24 points.
Bremer scored 5 of her 24 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter and added six more in the first 90 seconds of the third as Alcoa (24-2, 7-0 District 2-2) effectively put the game away with a 16-0 run spanning the two halves.
Trailing 50-35 entering the fourth quarter, Gatlinburg-Pittman (20-5, 6-2) cut the lead down to seven points, aided by three of its five 3-pointers. Alcoa responded with free throws from Bremer, Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge and Bella Daugherty to maintain control of the game, which clinched the District 2-2A regular season championship for the Tornadoes.
Maddy Newman, the prolific scoring 6-foot-2 junior Lady Highlander, matched Bremer’s total of 24 points but was held to just four points in the final period. Amelia Pfeiffer and Ainsley Pfeiffer did stellar work to prevent Newman from doing more damage inside. Amelia Pfeiffer scored just three points but added 3 blocks and 3 steals to thwart the G-P inside game.
Alcoa took its first lead on a drive inside by Bremer after the teams traded opening baskets. Gatlinburg-Pittman committed ten first-quarter turnovers but poor shooting kept Alcoa from capitalizing, as the first quarter ended 12-11 for Alcoa.
The game was heavy with fouls, as the teams combined for 44 infractions. Early foul trouble pushed Haworth and Ridge to the bench midway through the second period, but Alcoa got timely contributions from Kara Pitts (6 points) and Bella Daugherty (5 points).
A nice curl inside by Pitts started a 7-0 run in the final two minutes of the half that pushed Alcoa up 29-19 at the break. Bremer opened the third with a nice turn-around move inside followed by one of two Haworth 3-point shots. Two more post moves from Bremer doubled Alcoa’s lead at 38-19 two minutes into the second half.
A 50-35 margin entering the fourth quarter was whittled down by a desperate G-P push in the fourth quarter, but Alcoa, in the double bonus, scored its final ten points at the stripe to stay clear of further damage.
Haworth added 21 points and hit the only Alcoa 3-point shots.
Alcoa shot poorly early on but did not suffer the high turnover rate that G-P had, thanks to the ball-handling skills of Haworth, Ridge and Bremer. Gatlinburg-Pittman finished with 26 turnovers versus 14 Alcoa giveaways.
“We’ll probably play them again in the district championship, and maybe again in the region,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “This is nice, it’s good to have an adversity win, but we still have bigger things down the road and bigger times that we need to beat them.”
