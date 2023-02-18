PIGEON FORGE — The Alcoa boys basketball team never wavered down the stretch, a deciding factor on a night when the Tornadoes were a tick off their usual self.
Union County won the rebounding battle, kept every Tornado not named Jahvin Carter in single-digits, and also rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to come within a possession of Alcoa in the fourth quarter.
The No. 1 seed Tornadoes stayed composed and made their trips to the free-throw line count, going 8-for-9 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter of a 71-63 victory over No. 4 seed Union County Saturday evening in the semifinal round of the District 2-2A Tournament at Pigeon Forge High School.
“I will say, our composure was good,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “You blow a lead from 17 to three, and in order to get yourself settled, you’ve got to go to the line and hit big free throws and come up with a big stop or two. And we did that when it mattered. We’ve got to play every possession like that at this point, there’s little margin for error.”
Alcoa (22-8) led by 11 points, 37-26, at halftime, and in the first half of the third quarter stretched its advantage to as many as 17 points, 48-31, before Union County (11-17) made a run.
The Patriots clamped down defensively and kept junior Jahvin Carter in check in the third; he only scored five points, including a 3, after dropping 20 in the first half. Union County also forced five third-quarter turnovers after Alcoa committed one in the first half.
While the Tornadoes struggled to find their footing offensively, the Patriots ended the third quarter on an 11-1 run, and outscored Alcoa, 16-12, in the period.
Though he was not as dominant in the third quarter, Collins praised Carter’s leadership that kept the Tornadoes afloat despite their second-half stumbling. He returned to form and scored 12 points in the fourth, while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final minutes of the game.
Carter led the night with 32 points, half of which came at the free-throw line, where he went 16-for-18.
“Jahvin did a great job leadership wise,” Collins said. “He understands what’s at stake right now, and I honestly heard a message to his teammates, preaching that urgency and that desire that’s got to show up every night, every trip down the floor. I know what he’s going to do on the floor, everyone knows how important he is to us on the floor, but I thought his leadership really stood out.”
Alcoa will face No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman (19-7) in Tuesday night’s District 2-2A championship game, after the Highlanders routed No. 3 Pigeon Forge by 40 points earlier Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, the Tornadoes also secured a home game next Saturday in the Class 2A East Regional Tournament quarterfinal round.
“You’re just ultimately playing for a championship,” Collins said. “No. 1 seed, No. 2 seed, yes it matters, you want to go in (the next round) being a No. 1 seed, but at this point, the game tonight was big in terms of stakes because you’re playing for a game at hometown play at home on Saturday.
“Now the sign flips. You want your program playing for championships. You want your program to be about winning championships, and now we have that opportunity.”
