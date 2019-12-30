The Alcoa boys basketball team closed its trip to Georgia with a win in the fifth-place game of the Lake City Classic.
The Tornadoes defeated Duluth (Georgia) 61-57 in the consolation final at the tournament hosted by Allatoona High School in Acworth.
Alcoa is back in action Friday night when it plays host to a doubleheader against Powell. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m.
