MURFREESBORO — Major Newman kept comparing the Alcoa track and field team to a Canadian as the final events wrapped up at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium.
Alcoa coach Chris Frary had no idea what the senior was taking about — a reference to the 2015 song “Back to Back” by Toronto-based rapper Drake — but he was more than happy to agree considering what the Tornadoes had accomplished.
Alcoa did indeed go back-to-back, tallying 103 points to best Pearl Cohn (83) for the Class A track and field state championship Tuesday.
“It feels good to be back-to-back state champions,” Newman told The Daily Times. “It’s a big thing for the program because it is getting it moved in the right direction, and for me to be part of that pioneering group, it feels really good that I helped build this foundation.”
“We felt pretty good coming in because of the kids we had qualify that we could make another run, but at the same time, I know from experience that Pearl Cohn was going to come ready to play and sure enough they were,” Frary added. “Our kids stepped up where they needed to step up. We were really proud of the effort the kids gave.”
Newman and junior Jordan Harris were the most notable to step up as each won an individual state championship.
Harris took the gold in the long jump with a mark of 22-10 1/4, besting Newman, who finished second (22-4). Both marks were ranked in the top 25 in the state for any classification this season.
Harris’ state-winning jump on his fourth attempt after posting a 21-11 on his first try and failing to beat that on his next two chances.
“If I’m going to be honest, if I didn’t have Major there, I probably won’t have won,” Harris said. “He pushed me. When he jumped a 22-4, I was like, ‘Man Major, I hate you,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, come out here and jump a 22-11. You got this.’
“I ran and popped a 22-10, and it felt good, especially since my other three jumps weren’t very good.”
Newman claimed his own gold medal in the triple jump with a 44-2 1/2, which was also a top-25 mark.
“I’ve put in a lot of work to get better, and coach Frary is definitely a mastermind when it comes to getting you better and getting you prepared for things,” Newman said. “More importantly, it brought 10 points to the overall score, and that’s really all I care about. I could have gotten four gold medals today, but if we lost (as a team), I would’ve been disappointed.”
The 28 points Harris and Newman combined for in those two events were part of a 38-point haul in the field events, which gave Alcoa a sizable advantage when coupled with 16 points from the decathlon performances of Newman (first) and senior Zane Bonham (third).
“We knew from that point on that all we had to do was run close to our seeding the rest of the day and we’d be OK,” Frary said. “In a few cases we ran above and a few we ran below, but they all evened out.
“If I form-charted this thing point-wise, at the end of the day, we were probably within three points of what I thought, which is hard to beat.”
Alcoa picked up 21 points on distance races with senior Abdul Jaber finishing second in the 3,200-meter run (9:29.00), third in the 1,600 (4:35.47) and sixth in the 800 (2:03.99). He also helped the Tornadoes acquire 10 of their 20 relay points by running with Robbie Soulier, Sam Bridges and Gage Cylc to win the 4x800 state championship with a time of 8:25.57.
The Alcoa girls placed sixth at state with 38 points. Pearl Cohn won the state title with 88 points.
The Lady Tornadoes were most productive in the relays, registering 18 points, eight of which came from a second-place finish from Anastasia Lamar, Lily Bridges, Peyton Potts and Ashley Halter in 4x800 (10:41.66).
“They performed above expectations in a lot of respects,” Frary said. “The girls 4x100 and 4x200 teams both PR’d today, and that was with Charlotte Tymon breaking her fibia in the triple jump at sectionals being a leg on those relays.
“… None of this is possible without a whole lot of kids with great attitudes and assistant coaches who put the time and the effort in to make these kids better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.