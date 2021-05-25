ROCKVALE — As Abdul Jaber rounded the track on his sixth lap of the 3,200m, he flashed a smile and a wink to his Alcoa teammates cheering him on.
After leading in points all day, Nashville’s Pearl Cohn High School had closed the gap with the Tornadoes and Jaber had the opportunity to clinch a state championship with a top seven finish.
Jaber finished third with a time of 10 minutes, 19.28 seconds and the Alcoa boys team won its first TSSAA Small Class Track & Field State Championship in program history at Rockdale High School on Tuesday.
“It felt unreal,” Jaber told The Daily Times. “They told me if I could get top seven or better that we would win and I knew that was very achievable. I gave it everything I had. Everything.”
In the final standings, the Tornadoes edged out Pearl-Cohn by four points, 102.5 to 98 making every point count in what Alcoa coach Chris Frary called a total team effort.
“We knew that was coming,” Frary said. “We knew it was coming from Pearl-Cohn and they just had a huge 400 (meter) and kind of catapulted them right into the mix. We knew it was coming and we just kept telling the kids, ‘All you got to do is hold serve. Just live up to whatever your seeding is. If you do that, we win.’”
The Tornadoes got off to a good start, with Braxton Baumann earning medals with top eight finishes in the pole vault (sixth), discus throw (third) and shot put (fourth) while Tkai George placed fifth in the shot put.
Alcoa’s performances in the field events were highlighted by Major Newman and Jordan Harris, both of which won individual state championships with Newman finishing first place in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 7.50 inches and Harris placing first in the long jump with a height of 22 feet, 11.25 inches.
Newman, a junior, decided to take up track for the first time ahead of the 2021 season to help with his football conditioning. Now he’s a state champion in both sports.
“It was something to get me out of the house,” Newman said. “I’ve always been fast and I’ve always wanted to bring the best athlete out in me and I thought track would be something I could do. I really got into it to help with football but I fell in love with it the more I got into it.”
Harris’ story is similar as he originally joined the team in addition to playing football for Gary Rankin’s program as well as basketball for the Tornadoes. But for Harris, the lack of rest in between all three sports is well worth it, especially when taking hardware home is involved.
“It feels good,” Harris said. “It’s one of the best feelings, just to win a state championship. I was training hard, playing football then going into basketball and track. It’s fun. It’s a fun, good feeling.”
Prior to the team’s return to Murfreesboro, the Alcoa boys team felt it had something to prove after what athletes and coaches deemed as a disappointing finish in the sectional meet earlier this month.
The Tornadoes made the most of the second opportunity.
“We knew that we underperformed at sectionals in a lot of events,” Frary said. “We were just kind of sitting there with fingers crossed up until about a week and a half ago with some of those kids qualifying at-large. We knew that if we could get them qualified that they could turn it around at state. Tkai George is a great example in the discus. He ended up fifth today and he had to get here with an at-large bid based on his sectionals.
“Our 4x200 boys got on the podium today, they also had to get an at-large bid, so we had a lot of kids that got in through the at-large process that made a huge difference for us. This was a chance to redeem ourselves because we knew we were better than what we did at sectionals. This was an awesome team effort.”
While the boys may have underperformed at sectionals, Frary was impressed with what his youth-laden girls team did to reach state and was equally impressed with their showing at state on Tuesday with a ninth place finish with 29 points out of 37 teams.
“I am just about as proud of what the girls did,” Frary said. “They came down here with a handful of team members, with no field events and end up placing ninth. It’s a very, very young team. We’ve got one senior girl-Shelby Knight, who had a great day today-but with one senior, the future is very bright for them, too.”
The future is bright for the Alcoa track program because of a consistent building process Frary began when he took the job eight years ago and and now has a championship to show for it.
“I am just excited for this track program and coach Frary,” Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens said. “He’s been at it for 34 years. He’s worked his rear end off to make something out of nothing. I couldn’t be more excited for a better person. I couldn’t be happier for him and our track program. He makes it work and now he’s won a championship.”
The championship in year eight came as no surprise to Frary. Before the season began, he was confident that the 2021 team had what it took to win it all and they proved him right.
“We felt like we were building something,” Frary said. “We felt like the basic pieces of the puzzle were starting to come together and it just happened this year. We were able to get kids out that we hadn’t had before and they just showed up and did exactly what they needed to do.”
