SEVIERVILLE — The identity of the Alcoa boys golf team throughout the regular season was one of a team that knew how to close strong.
That approach helped the Tornadoes win the Region 1-A tournament last week and enabled them in getting to the TSSAA Division I-A golf state tournament, but on Thursday at Sevierville Golf Club, it escaped them.
Alcoa was unable to overcome its slow start and finished the first round eighth of eight teams with a team score of 364.
“I said this at the Blount County Tournament: We are a young team and we played young today,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker told The Daily Times. “Out of character, as far as the scores go. Typically all year, our M.O. had been slow starters and then we come back in the back half of the nine, like at regions, we were down seven strokes at the turn and came back and won by seven.
“These kids have shown amazing resiliency throughout the season. What I noticed today is that it just felt like we’d get over a bad hole and then I’d see a par or a birdie from a kid and I’d think, ‘OK, here we go,’ and then we’d have another set back. We had too many three-puts today, which is kind of out of character for us. But, you know, this course is so long and it’s just been a long day.”
According to Coker, there were several factors working against Alcoa going into the opening round, including the team’s unfamiliarity with the course at Sevierville Golf Club.
Coker said that the team held a practice round on Wednesday to learn the course with every player shooting in the 70s range, but playing a meaningful round on Tennessee high school golf’s biggest stage affected the team right out of the gate.
All five Tornado players still managed to salvage some points on the last few holes and while it wasn’t enough to improve their standing in the rankings, it could provide some much-needed confidence going into Friday’s second and final round.
“It’s a real mental grind and so the kids succumbed to it today, but that’s golf,” Coker said. “That’s what happens sometimes and we’ve got another day tomorrow and most everybody as far as I can tell scoring-wise finished pretty decently today, so that bodes well for tomorrow. I think we’ve got a little momentum coming in and I just told the kids, after Day One, you just want to be in the conversation.
“Either way, as always, I’m super proud of these kids because today is a real grind. It’s a really long course to walk and just the pressure of being a state championship match.”
“Being such a young team, I think it is great for us to feel that pressure and to deal with that,” he added. “If you asked any one of these kids they would probably tell you that they didn’t deal with it the way they wanted to deal with it. But, a lot of times kids can makes things seem worse than they actually are. But we get to come back tomorrow and the great thing is we get another day of it and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do. I really am.”
Riley Parsons, who finished the day with a team-best score of 83, agreed with everything his head coach observed and also attributed his own early struggles to a new and challenging course.
“It’s a very, very difficult golf course,” Parson said. “I mean, it’s easily the hardest we’ve played all year and you’ve got to keep it in play. The entire team, other than Noah (Whitten), we just started very slow early on a difficult course and we were just never able to put it in play early on and that kind of cost us.”
Zane Bonham (85), Whitten (90), Nevan Newman (106) and Jack Smeltzer (108) rounded out the Tornadoes’ first round scores.
Parsons remains optimistic ahead of the second round, especially with how he ended the first round individually, but he knows he and his teammates will have to find a different approach to have more positive results on the early holes and try to move up the rankings.
“I feel like we just need to start well,” Parson said. “All of us ended really well. I made three birdies on the last five holes, which was really huge for me, confidence wise, but just putting some good swings on the golf ball tomorrow and I think we’ll all be fine.”
‘Sweet’ round for Greenback golfer
Lorien Sweet was aiming for a top-10 finish Thursday in the individual standings.
By the time the final score rolled in, the Greenback golfer reached that goal and then some, tying for seventh place with a score of 81.
“I think I did really good today,” Sweet said. “I had some problems with some of my approach shots but once I got further into the game I felt like they started to straighten out. A lot of my longer putts, I felt like they could have been closer.”
Sweet struggled early, due in part to the elements after teeing off before 9 a.m., but recovered for an impressive close down the stretch.
For Greenback coach David Grissom, the extra work he has seen Sweet put in during the offseason and throughout the regular season paid off when it mattered most.
“I was impressed with the way that she hung in there and continued to fight,” Grissom said. “She didn’t particularly putt very well in the beginning. Of course, we started with the greens wet and then as they dried out throughout the day, you’re getting different speeds on the greens until they finally dried out and she got a little bit more consistency. She had one bad hole, really. She made an eight on 12 from right in the middle of the fairway, but I was impressed with the way she hung in there.
“She’s worked extremely hard this year, chipping and putting and I could tell that it definitely paid off today. Our goal was to come in here and be in the top 10 and after the first day, she’s tied for seventh, so we’re very excited about tomorrow.”
While Sweet was pleased with the outing, she hopes to put together a more complete performance to close out the state championship on a good note.
“I would like to do better on the holes that I struggled on,” Sweet said. “What I got from today, what I learned was where I don’t need to hit it and to straighten out there. But overall I’m happy with how I played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.