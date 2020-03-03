KNOXVILLE — At this point in the postseason, most teams have one or even two excellent players.
Carter features two outstanding guards who have led the Hornets to an average of 69 points-per-game over an eight-game win streak.
Alcoa didn’t feature that kind of solo star power Tuesday night in the Region 2-AA tournament semifinal game. What the Tornadoes did have in abundance was depth and defense.
The Tornadoes blew through the Fulton gym and held Carter to its lowest point total of the season in a 66-34 win to clinch a spot in the region championship game and secure a state sectional appearance.
They’ll return to Fulton on Thursday night at 7 p.m. to face Fulton, the team it lost to in the district title game.
“We talked about how much offensive firepower Carter possesses,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “We had a good game plan going in and we got the kids to execute it. I think their two best players got frustrated, because they couldn’t earn good looks like they had all year. That’s a credit to our kids.”
Collins mentioned the defensive work of Taishawn Cates and Isiah Cox on shooting guard Ty Hurst, a North Carolina-Pembroke pledge. Hurst came in averaging over 20 points per game but with Cates and Cox in his face all night, he was limited to 12 points.
Hornet Gabe Harper totaled nine points but was so frustrated by the Alcoa defense that the speedy guard fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
Carter (25-6) 24% from the field, including 4 of 24 on 3-point shots.
“Defense is the center of our team,” Cox said. “Taking pride in our defense. We know if we play good defense, our offense will come off of that.”
Alcoa (20-10) shot 47% but ruled the boards to claim an early advantage which held throughout the contest. The Tornadoes secured 41 rebounds with 12 offensive compared to 22 overall for Carter.
Nick Roberts led Alcoa with 19 points. Cates and T.J. Martin each added 11. Post players Cam Burden and Daunte Asbury each scored eight points. Burden led all rebounders with nine, while Roberts and Asbury each claimed seven caroms.
Alcoa scored on its first possession with a nice pass inside from Martin to Burden for a layup. Hurst showed his danger with a long 2-pointer seconds later. Carter took its only lead of the game on a Harper jumper, but Martin responded with his own pull-up shot and Alcoa never trailed again.
Leading 17-10 after the first frame, Alcoa limited Carter to six second quarter points and burst ahead 37-16 at the break behind one of two and-one plays from Asbury and a last-second jumper from Roberts.
“Holding them to six points in the second quarter, that was huge,” Collins said. “We wanted to deny (Hurst) any touches, just make his life hard early. On (Harper), we just wanted to keep him in front and force tough jump shots, which I thought we did.”
Alcoa faltered briefly early in the third quarter with an offensive foul and two consecutive turnovers. A reverse layup from Burden was followed by a nice inbound play assist from Cox to Roberts, and the Tornadoes doubled up the Hornets, 52-26, entering the final quarter.
Cates hit for his second old-fashioned three-point play early in the last period, and the final four minutes of the game were basically junior varsity minutes as Carter never made a run.
“We really prepared for (Hurst and Harper) and practiced the whole week for those two” Cox said. “We just went after it. All we talked about was ‘get after them.’ We knew if we’d get after it, we’d come out with the W.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.