Alcoa turned a timeout into a sentimental moment with 49 seconds remaining on the clock.
Coach Brian Nix sent his seniors onto the field, where they stood before an applauding home crowd, to celebrate their final home game at Bill Bailey Stadium.
Standing side by side, they took in the moment, one they had earned not only through nearly four full seasons of dedication, but also through their dominating 56-21 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
“Just proud of them,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “It’s a really good group. Just so many of those guys individually have done a lot for our program. It feels like Lance (Williams) has been here forever. He started off and on as a freshman. He’s probably in the end going to have started 60 games for Alcoa, but that’s what you want.
“It’s all about your seniors. That’s where I always feel responsibility, to send them out, because they’ve been here for four years and they’ve sacrificed so much, you want them to leave on a positive note.”
It was all positive for Alcoa (12-1) on Friday, as it bested Gatlinburg-Pittman (11-2) for the second time this season. The Tornadoes were responsible for the Highlanders’ only two losses on the season, as Alcoa also came away the victor when the two teams played on Aug. 25.
Alcoa won by the same margin (35 points) each time, but while Gatlinburg-Pittman gave the Tornadoes a game early last time, their quarterfinal bout was much more one-sided.
Thanks to touchdown runs of 18 yards and 1 yard by Jordan Harris, with a 2-yard scoring carry by Elijah Cannon sandwiched in between, the Tornadoes took a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that advantage with touchdown passes from Zach Lunsford to Luke Cannon and Colby Barrett, respectively; Cannon hauled in a deep pass from Lunsford for the 46-yard score, while Barrett juked out a Gatlinburg-Pittman defender to score from 9 yards out.
Then, Alcoa turned the half’s final play into a highlight play.
The Tornadoes blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt by the Highlanders, and Elijah Cannon scooped up the ball and ran three quarters of the field to the end zone, giving Alcoa its sixth touchdown of the half.
Elijah Cannon rumbled for a 54-yard touchdown carry, stiff-arming the final defender on his way, on Alcoa’s first play of the third quarter, setting up a second half in which the Tornadoes cruised.
Though Gatlinburg-Pittman eventually got on the board with an 11-yard run by Tegan Avera, a 78-yard kickoff return by Carlos Orr and a 9-yard pass from quarterback Brady Hammonds with four seconds left, all those scores did was replicate the same margin of victory for Alcoa as its first victory over the Highlanders this season.
Juwelz Scales also contributed to that effort, breaking off a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
For the Class 3A semifinals, Alcoa will make the 253-mile trek to face Giles County with a state championship berth on the line. Giles County defeated Sweetwater, 24-13, on Friday.
“It’s what you want. That’s why you come to Alcoa, to play in big games,” Nix said. “We’re going to get on two charter buses. We’re going to drive somewhere, and we’re going to go into a hostile environment. It’s going to be a hometown crowd. That’s what we tell them, ‘That’s why we require so much of you. That’s why we try to make practice mentally stressful because it can be mentally stressful if you go on the road.’
“But if we’ve done everything that we’re supposed to do, we should apply the pressure, not feel the pressure. In the third round, there’s no bad teams left. When you get to the semifinals, there’s four teams right now, any of the four can win a state championship. When you get to the semifinals, any of the four can win it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.