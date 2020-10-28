The Alcoa football team has already locked down the Region 2-3A championship, but that doesn’t mean the Tornadoes get to take it easy this week.
Tonight’s non-region matchup at Dobyns-Bennett (8-1), which kicks off at 7 p.m. (TV: MyVLT), is its last chance to fine-tune its game ahead of the playoffs, and Alcoa (8-1) welcomes the tougher test against a strong 6A program.
“It’s going to be a challenge up there, and that’s what we wanted,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “We wanted to find a tenth game that was really going to push us for the playoffs, so we’re excited about that no matter what the outcome.”
Alcoa is coming off a 43-0 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman in which the Tornadoes recorded four interceptions — two of which freshman Elijah Cannon returned for touchdowns — along with a fumble recovery. Alcoa has only allowed more than eight points once this year, and that was to Maryville.
Dobyns-Bennett should pose a much greater a challenge than Alcoa has faced the last month-and-a-half, during which the Tornadoes recorded five straight wins by 46-point margins, on average. The Indians are a talented and mature squad, with more than 30 seniors on their roster.
Dobyns-Bennett was ranked third in the state before losing to rival Science Hill last week. It will likely be eager to bounce back at home on Senior Night against Alcoa for more than just morale purposes. While the game has no bearing on the Tornadoes’ postseason outlook, it may for Dobyns-Bennett in Region 1-6A.
That’s because, if Dobyns-Bennett were to beat Alcoa, there could potentially be a three-way tie for first between the Indians, Science Hill and Farragut. The TSSAA tiebreaker is decided by most victories, meaning a win over Alcoa could give Dobyns-Bennett that No. 1 seed, pending the results of Friday’s games.
“There’s a lot of stuff riding on this for them, besides it just being a big game,” Rankin said. “There are always teams out there that want a little piece of Alcoa. We know that, our kids know that. I told our kids today, ‘I’m not exactly sure how we’ll react when we get hit in the mouth first.’ Hasn’t happened to us much, so we’ll see.”
Dobyns-Bennett is balanced across the board and averaging more than 35 points. Running back Tyler Tesnear has had some big performances for the Indians this season. Against Farragut earlier this month, he rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to lead them past the Admirals, 56-35.
Tesnear finished with 172 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries last week against Science Hill. Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson was 14 of 23 for 160 yards and two scores that game.
Rankin said the Indians might have the best offensive line Alcoa has seen this year.
Alcoa also has no shortage of weapons thanks in large part to the quick development of its underclassmen. Along with Cannon, junior Zane Bonham is among the players stepping up at running back. Bonham broke loose for a 59-yard run to the end zone 27 seconds into last week’s game.
A sophomore, Jordan Harris is also making his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Harris rushed for a 37-yard touchdown and recorded an interception against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“Jordan has just been outstanding on offense and defense — he’s one of those young kids who knows how to practice,” Rankin said. “We’re looking for a tough game, and I think it will help some of our kids grow up a little bit.”
