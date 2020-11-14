Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin didn’t immediately know why the game stopped late in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Class 3A second-round matchup against Kingston.
The Tornadoes led 56-0 in the final minute, and the clock had been running since halftime of the mercy rule-shortened contest.
“I was trying to figure out why we were stopping the game,” Rankin said. “We had already had Senior Night.”
It was at that point Rankin’s photo appeared on the jumbotron. He was just seconds away from notching his 450th win of his coaching career.
It’s a milestone Rankin said he couldn’t have imagined reaching his first year coaching at Smith County, when his team went 0-10. In his second year, he led the program to the playoffs for the first time in 25 years. It was the Owls’ first of five postseason appearances with Rankin at the helm.
Rankin has since won 15 TSSAA state titles — more than any other coach in Tennessee high school football history — and he’s the state’s all-time coaching wins leader.
Rankin also coached at Riverdale, where he won four 5A titles (1994, 1997, 2001, 2004), and Warren County before taking over Alcoa’s program in 2006. During Rankin’s tenure, the Tornadoes have advanced to the state championship every year but two (2011-12), and they have won 11 titles.
Rankin was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2011, but isn’t driven by individual accomplishments.
“I didn’t realize it — I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Rankin said of approaching 450 wins. “It’s a bunch. I’ve been fortunate. To go that long, anybody who does that has been blessed. I’ve been in some good places.”
The Tornadoes have their sights set on winning their sixth straight state title — something that never gets old to Rankin — and they appear poised to make that happen. Alcoa has won its two playoff games by an average 52.5 points. With seven shutouts, the Tornadoes defense has been predictably dominant all year.
Alcoa returned key players on that front such as senior defensive linemen Grey Carroll, Braxton Baumann and Solomon Tyson.
“Same ole, same ole,” Rankin said. “All of them are playing well. Grey made some unbelievable plays (against Kingston on Friday). Baumann has played consistent all year long, and he’s certainly a huge part of that defense front.”
Where Alcoa had its work cut out for it ahead of the season was on the offensive side of the ball. The Tornadoes were tasked with replacing four of their five starting offensive linemen as well as their quarterback.
Cam Burden and Zach Lunsford have split time at quarterback, and the new starters on the offensive line wasted no time adapting their new roles.
What makes Alcoa even scarier is its abundance of offensive weapons. In the Tornadoes’ 56-0 win over Kingston, three different running backs and four different wide receivers found the end zone, with both Lunsford and Burden throwing touchdown passes.
“A lot of people made some plays, we spread the ball around,” Rankin said. “That’s what we like to do.”
Follow @TaylorVortherms on Twitter for more from sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.
