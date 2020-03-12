Alcoa's baseball team fell behind in the first inning but rallied to win its opener at the Play for a Cure Tournament at Seymour High School.
Powell scored two runs in the home half of the first inning but that was it as Alcoa came back for a 4-3 victory.
The Tornadoes tied it in the third inning on a two-run single by Ryan Whitson.
In the fourth inning, Ty Boyd and Grant Livesay hit back-to-back two-out RBI doubles to give Alcoa the lead for good.
