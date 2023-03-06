Alcoa had been waiting all year for this moment.
Since losing to Tyner Academy by two points in last year’s Class 2A sectionals, the Tornadoes had one thing on their mind: a chance to get even. So when Tyner came to Herman Thompson Gymnasium on Monday for another sectional bout, Alcoa was ready.
“Ever since the buzzer blared last year when we played them, we wanted the revenge game,” Eli Graf told The Daily Times. “When we heard that we got Tyner again this year, that’s what we wanted. We didn’t want anybody else but them at our place again this year. Over the summer, we talked about goals for this year, and everyone’s goal was to be (two points) better than last year in the substate game and get to state. That’s what we did out here.”
Alcoa dominated more and more as the game went on, using a balanced scoring attack, then a stifling second-half defensive effort, to claim that sweet revenge, 64-43, and book its ticket to the state tournament.
Graf himself played a large role in that. He knocked down three 3-pointers and totaled 15 points, combining with Jahvin Carter (17 points), who also hit three shots from beyond the arc, to stymie the Rams (20-10) in the second half.
Trailing 14-9 at the end of the first quarter due to several turnovers, the Tornadoes (27-8) found a groove in the second, taking a 34-30 lead into halftime.
That’s when Graf and Carter made their moves, expanding on their strong play from the second quarter and burying the Rams. Alcoa outscored Tyner 20-9 in the third quarter, using 3-point shooting from Graf and inside play from Carter to keep extending its lead.
“You knew Jahvin was going to be great in a performance like this,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “He’s been great all year long. But you need another top-notch performance out of somebody, and sometimes that can get you through. I thought Eli Graf was that kind of guy for us.”
“The whole time in the third quarter, I knew coming out on every defensive possession was important because the only way they were going to get back in the game was if they started hitting shots,” Graf added. “So we just couldn’t slack off on defense.”
That carried over into the fourth quarter. Tyner didn’t make a bucket in the period until three minutes, 20 seconds remained in the game.
Collins noted that this year’s team is a “night and day difference” from last year’s squad, including its scoring balance. Brandon Winton led Alcoa with 19 points, and Eli Owens also reached double-digits with 11.
It was the third time the Tornadoes have been in this situation under Collins. Twice before, they failed to reach their goal and claim a state tournament berth, but they weren’t denied this time around.
“This is all our kids have talked about is closing the two-point gap for a calendar year, whether it’s on the whiteboard, in the locker room, at practices,” Collins said. “This is it for them. So for them to come out and play like this in a big game in that spot, I think it just says everything about what it means to them.
“We talked a lot about it in the offseason. The two points is not going to get closed schematically. It’s culturally. It’s through behaviors. I’ve liked what our kids have done all year long.”
The Tornadoes had been waiting for this, and Graf smiled as his teammates took turns cutting pieces from the net, mementos of the time they did what they promised they would do. Now, all that awaits them is the state tournament.
“It feels amazing,” Graf said.
