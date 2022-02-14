KNOXVILLE — Ryan Collins would prefer to go into the postseason fresh off of a win to end the regular season, but he likes where his Alcoa boys basketball team is after Monday night.
In fact, Collins has liked the way the Tornadoes have played much of the last stretch of the season. Their road game at Class 4A Bearden was just further proof of where they are now compared to where they were when the season began.
Alcoa wrapped up its 2021 regular season slate against the Bulldogs and led by six in the second half. It was tied early in the fourth quarter before Bearden used an 18-8 run to close it out and win 65-57.
“I think to knock off such a well respected opponent in Bearden, one of the better teams in East Tennessee, it takes a certain level of toughness,” Collins told The Daily Times. “I thought our kids delivered that toughness for a majority of the game. For us to go toe-to-toe speaks of what we brought to the table. You never want to go into the postseason losing one like this, but at the same time, you lay it all out there and it’s just not necessarily good enough but you feel good that you put it all out there and I thought that was us tonight.”
Collins cited “time” as the Tornadoes biggest change between December and February. Alcoa started the season, which included a daunting non-district slate, without a number of its current key contributors while they were in the throes of a football state championship run.
Now with two months together, the Tornadoes are playing like a formidable team with the postseason looming.
“Honestly, just time,” Collins said. “When you look at our program, we’re adding a lot of guys from football and the state championship, but you’re not adding them until mid-December and it’s just unrealistic to be a finished product in December and early January for our program. What I’m most proud of is that we’ve had a lot of ups and downs this whole season and we’ve had some tough moments and some tough losses but the buy-in has never failed.
“They showed up everyday and continued to work. As long as that’s there, you always have a chance.”
Alcoa had a chance against Bearden. Terrence Dorsey led with 18 points and Jordan Harris scored 16 as both led the way in an offensive showing that at times looked like enough to help the Tornadoes (13-16) pull away, but Bearden (24-5) countered all night with Walker Kyle and Elijah Bredwood turning in 20 and 11 point performances, respectively.
Alcoa appeared to be in position to take the lead at halftime, leading 29-26 following a late second quarter 3-pointer from Dorsey, but the Bulldogs answered with a Wyatt Shoemaker 3 to tie, then a technical foul on both Elijah Cannon and Kyle sent each player to the line with just over four seconds left on the clock. Cannon missed the front end of the 2-and-2 while Walker made both to give Bearden a thin 31-30 advantage at the break.
The Tornadoes came out of the half with momentum, however. Jahvin Carter opened the third quarter with a layup then Dorsey knocked down another 3 to put Alcoa up 35-32.
Back-to-back 3s from Harris and Dorsey midway through the period had the Tornadoes leading by six, but the Bulldogs responded in the waning minutes to pull within one when Kyle scored on a put-back. They took the lead back on a reverse layup from Darian Bailey at 47-45 but just before the buzzer, Harris swished his second 3-pointer from the corner to give Alcoa the two-point edge going into the fourth quarter.
Bearden didn’t allow the Tornadoes to take charge in the fourth like they had in the opening minutes of the third. Instead, Kyle scored to tie and open up the final push the Bulldogs needed to pull away. For Alcoa, turnovers were critical down the stretch.
“I think the game was lost in a stretch of turnovers where we were careless with the ball and let a couple of easy transition (scores) take place,” Collins said. “Then you’re trying to play catch-up against a good team and it’s just too tough to turn them over late. (Bearden) goes to the corners, they’ve got great guard play, they make good decisions, they’re well-coached. I thought that was where the game was won or lost.”
The Tornadoes now shift their focus to the District 2-2A Tournament, a district they controlled for the most part and will feature as its No. 1 seed. They’ve also won seven of their past 11 games.
With the showing they had against Bearden, it’s hard not to be confident going into the postseason, but Collins knows they can’t settle on one performance alone.
“I do think that down the stretch we have played our best basketball,” Collins said. “We made a good run in our league. Obviously, to go in as the No. 1 seed was our goal, but now the slate is wiped clean. Everyone in the state is 0-0 and it’s about bringing it into a one game entity. I think playoff basketball is just 100% different and we’ve got a lot of young kids who have never been in that moment, so we’ll be relying on leadership from guys like Jahvin, Terrence and Jordan.
“I like our direction, but you can’t rest on your laurels and say, ‘we just went toe-to-toe with Bearden and we can beat anybody.’ It doesn’t work like that. You have to bring the same thing you brought tonight and if we do that, hopefully we can put together a run.”
Bearden 59, Alcoa girls 22: If Monday night’s performance was any indication to David Baumann, the Alcoa girls basketball team’s stay in the postseason won’t be a long one.
The Lady Tornadoes’ head coach saw some alarming signs from his team in their 59-22 drubbing at the hands of Class 4A No. 2 Bearden at Bearden High School less than a week before the start of the District 2-2A Tournament.
“We quit,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “The first half, we competed and we took shots, tried to get stops. Third quarter, we came out and started bad and it just got worse. We quit big time. With that mindset, we’ll be packing up in about two weeks.”
Alcoa (18-10), coming off of an emotional come from behind win against rival Maryville on Friday, fell behind 4-0 early, but Macie Ridge connected on a 3-pointer for the Lady Tornadoes’ first basket.
Karli Haworth followed up with another 3 and Eden Davis scored to open the second quarter to pull Alcoa within six. Bearden scored nine straight after that before Haworth rattled in her second of three 3-pointers to answer, but the Lady Bulldogs (27-3) closed out the half on a dominating 17-5 run to lead 31-13 at the intermission.
The Lady Tornadoes seemingly never recovered, scoring just five points to Bearden’s 29 in the third quarter with a deflating seven-minute gap in between scores, both of which came from Haworth on a layup and a 3-pointer. The junior guard accounted for most of her team’s offensive production in the loss, finishing with 14 points.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to show why they are among the top teams in the state, finding open spaces against Alcoa’s defense and also scoring on tough shots inside throughout the third quarter before sitting their starters in the fourth quarter with the score out of reach.
On the perimeter, guards Emily Gonzalez and Bailey Burgess led the way with 14 and nine points, respectively, while forward Avery Treadwell did her damage in the paint with 12 points.
According to Baumann, it was struggles to stop Bearden early in the third quarter and its inability to answer on the offensive end which allowed the Lady Bulldogs to quickly extend its lead that led to Alcoa’s lack of aggressiveness to try and battle back.
The defensive issues have been a trend the Lady Tornadoes have suffered through in many of its games in the second half of the season.
“Frustration,” Baumann said. “They were frustrated. (Bearden) is good and we knew it was going to be hard, but I’ve got some serious questions. We haven’t played well defensively in awhile.”
For the Lady Tornadoes, there is one last opportunity available to snatch back some momentum before the postseason begins this weekend when they play Knoxville Catholic (19-8) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Based on their showing against Bearden, Baumann needs to see more against the Lady Irish before his confidence can grow ahead of the district tournament.
“I didn’t like our mindset tonight,” Baumann said. “We need to get our mindset right. That’s what we have to do first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.