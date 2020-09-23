Alcoa coach Gary Rankin admits his own impatience plays a part in how critical he has been of the Tornadoes offense this season.
Four first-half touchdowns and more than 300 total yards is rarely described as sloppy or ugly — both words Rankin used to describe the offense in a victory over Pigeon Forge — but more is expected out of a highly-touted group of athletes.
“We’ve been happy with parts of performances, but there have been parts we’re not happy with, and most of it is we have not been as clean on offense as we should be,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “That’s where we have all our new kids, but we should have it cleaned up more than we do now.”
Alcoa (4-1) will attempt to show some offensive growth when it hosts Tyner Academy (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Goddard Field.
The reasons for the Tornadoes’ slower-than-expected start on offense are plentiful — replacing several starters on the offensive, breaking in a new set of running backs and a lack of fall scrimmages to name a few — but inconsistent quarterback play is the main culprit.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Lunsford and Safdar McCrary split time under center through the first four games of the season before McCrary left the program last week. Lunsford was expected to be the full-time starter, but senior Cam Burden started against Pigeon Forge. Lunsford took over after Burden suffered an ankle injury during Alcoa’s second offensive possession.
Burden and Lunsford are expected to comprise a two-quarterback system for the remainder of the season.
“I’m a little disappointed in the offense because we’ve made too many mistakes when we’ve emphasized that we can’t beat ourselves,” Rankin said. “We’re not trying to do any exotic stuff on offense that would cause you have a lot of mistakes. There’s just been a lot of mental mistakes, and we have to do a better job coaching.”
Burden played quarterback for Sevier County as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Alcoa with the intention of primarily playing defense and some wide receiver. The outside linebacker won Class 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP after recording a game-high eight tackles — three for loss, including two sacks.
“He doesn’t do things that will get you beat,” Rankin said. “He doesn’t want to play quarterback. He’s doing it to help the football team, but if he wanted to be, he would be one of the better quarterbacks around.
“… He was going to play quarterback some this year no matter what, even if Peyton Manning moved in here.”
Alcoa becomes almost impossible to beat when its offense avoids mistakes because of a defense that has proven difficult to score on. The Tornadoes have not surrendered an offensive touchdown in four of their five games, and the only two scores it gave up against rival Maryville came after the offense handed the Rebels a short field.
“There are certain ways you build pride in your football team, and for me, from the first game I ever coached, I didn’t want anybody in our end zone,” Rankin said. “We emphasize defense here. We put our best players on defense. We don’t rest people on defense — if we rest them, we rest them on offense.
“I think it is the realization that if you play good, sound defense, you have a chance to win some games.”
Alcoa expects to shutout every team it faces the rest of the season, but it would like to have an offense capable of overcoming the occasional opponent score if necessary.
“We’re still looking for answers in a couple different places,” Rankin said. “We’re going to look at some different things in the next couple of weeks that we’re hoping will help us in the long run. We’re not changing our offense or anything, but we’re adding some different things to see how it goes.
“It all starts with the quarterback, and I preach that all the time around here because if he breaks down, everybody breaks down. We’ve worked hard to prevent that, and we’re going to keep working hard to prevent that, but they have to be as close to perfect as they can all the time, and we’re trying to get to that point.”
