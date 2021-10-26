KNOXVILLE — Abdul Jaber was the only runner in sight.
When the Alcoa senior crossed the finish line of the 5,000 meter race, he was nearly a minute ahead of the runner closest behind him. Also, unlike the others, Jaber didn’t pant heavily or fall to the ground when he finished, instead standing tall and composed.
It was a dominant performance from the standout runner, who finished first out of 79 individuals Tuesday at the Region 2-A/AA cross country championships at Knoxville’s Victor Ashe Park.
Jaber wasn’t the only Tornado who showed out, either. Freshman Lily Bridges finished second out of 65 individuals in the girls race, and both Alcoa’s boys and girls teams won the region championship and clinched state tournament berths.
“I’m feeling very proud of them today,” Alcoa coach Pam Haggard told The Daily Times. “I think this is just the second time that the boys and girls have both won the region meet. The boys came into it as the favorite and did exactly what they needed to do today to come in first. The girls were kind of coming in ranked second. I think Anderson County had some illness on their side, but it would have been a tight race anyway.
“The girls really stepped up today and all really ran their best, so I’m super proud of them. They earned that championship today.”
With the top-four teams punching their ticket to state, Alcoa’s first-place boys finished ahead of second-place South-Doyle, third-place Anderson County and fourth-place Cumberland County, while its girls team edged out second-place Anderson County, third-place Stone Memorial and fourth-place Midway.
“It’s great (the whole team qualified),” Bridges said. “They deserve it. They’ve tried so hard and they have done so much work and put in the work.”
Jaber needed just 16:58 to complete the race; the second-place individual, Austin East’s Dwayne Morris, finished in 17:49, while Alcoa’s Sam Bridges took third at 17:57.
“I was faster this year, and that’s a step in the right direction,” Jaber said. “We’ve been putting a lot of work in. We should be ready for next week. It’s nice; I’m ready to see what I have next week.”
Tuesday marks the second straight region championship in which Jaber has taken first place.
“Abdul has been our top runner now for two years in a row,” Haggard said. “He’s gotten used to being in the front pack and running there. Some races he’s had a group of guys that he runs with. He knew going in today that he would be running on his own quite a bit, which is tough, but he still did it well and had a great race and looked strong.”
In just her first region championship appearance, Bridges finished in 21:27. Anderson County’s Kaitlyn Fisher was first with a time of 20:09 while teammate Macy Caldwell was third at 22:12.
“Lily’s just a freshman, so this is her first opportunity to run at this region meet and in a championship high school race,” Haggard said. “She has just really made a lot of progress during this season, stepped up and earned that first spot on our team and competes very well against the other schools, against girls who are upperclassmen.”
Bridges said the transition from middle school to high school racing has pushed her to run faster and thus perform better.
“Today, I was supposed to get second (place),” Bridges said. “So I was like, ‘Well then, I’ve got to get second.’”
The TSSAA cross country state championships will take place Nov. 4-5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
“It makes it a lot more fun (to have both teams qualify for state),” Haggard said. “This group of kids, they love to work together. I’ve been, especially today, super proud of the way my fourth and fifth place runners have stepped up. They’ve all worked together and ran really hard as a team.
“They haven’t let Abdul being such a strong runner discourage the rest of them. They still work together all the time and encourage each other, stay with each other during the workouts and really appreciate the team aspect of running. So it’s great for them to get a chance to do that. They really work hard together. They’re like a family.”
