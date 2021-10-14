Shane Corley knew what his Alcoa girl’s soccer team was capable of going into their District 2-A Championship bout with Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Following through was just a matter of the Lady Tornadoes’ execution.
For the first 10 minutes of the opening half, top-seeded Alcoa missed on several scoring opportunities, but it made the most of the last 20 minutes of the period.
Junior Wendy Beristain recorded a hat trick and added three assists while sophomore Charlotte Tymon tallied three more goals in a 9-0 mercy-rule rout of No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday for the program’s fifth straight district title.
“We’re good enough to do that,” Corley told The Daily Times. “We can be inconsistent at times, but we played the way I wanted to see us play tonight. Moved the ball a lot, created a lot of space in the middle and we shared the scoring. I’m happy with what we did.”
Beristain’s impressive outing stemmed from something that Corley noticed while watching Gatlinburg-Pittman’s film during the week.
After pointing it out to Beristain, she and Tymon took full advantage of it and as the game wore on, the Highlanders (3-11) had no answer to stop it.
“Wendy had a phenomenal game,” Corley said. “She had the best game in the attacking half that she’s had all year. She was just strong all night. When we looked at (Gatlinburg-Pittman) and watched the film, we identified that she’s got more space and time on the ball and we asked her to stay and keep the ball a little bit more tonight and when she did that it helped create opportunities for her and for Charlotte.
“They might pack it in here and want to defend Charlotte, but with Wendy driving the ball, they have to make a decision. It’s Wendy’s job to create that space and get a couple more touches on the ball.”
For Beristain, it was the team’s communication in between passes that yielded positive results as her three assists found Tymon twice and senior Kaleea Scales for another score.
“I think we played good overall,” Beristain said. “We connected a lot of passes to each other which helped us have a great game. I would say our communication (was good) and getting rid of the ball.”
Beristain opened the floodgates with her goal with 20 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the first half, and it was followed by Tymon’s first score less than two minutes later to put Alcoa up 2-0.
Following Beristain and Tymon’s second goals to extend the Lady Tornadoes lead to 4-0, Scales ended the half on a high note with a goal to make it a 5-0 game.
Unlike the first 10 minutes of the match, Alcoa wasted a little time taking advantage of its scoring opportunities as Tymon found the back of the net five minutes into the second half.
Beristain scored three minutes later and sophomore Annalise Erhart became the fourth Lady Tornado to score with 18:08 to go in regulation.
Freshman Sophie Duerer invoked the mercy rule, putting the game away for good with 6:04 still on the clock.
“I saw our team connecting passes and communication well,” Tymon said. “We really just did what we needed to do tonight. We did (expect to dominate the game) if we played the right way. We expect to dominate every game.”
Alcoa (9-5-1) hopes to carry that mentality over into its Region 1-A semifinal with University High at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but if nothing else, the Lady Tornadoes are confident.
“The biggest thing is that we’re playing with confidence,” Corley said. “If we continue playing with confidence and stay healthy, I think we’ll have some decent luck.”
