At one point in the fourth quarter with his team comfortably ahead, Alcoa coach Gary Rankin shouted at his defense as they left the sideline to “keep that shutout going.”
In three plays, Pigeon Forge logged its most impressive drive of the night, which had the Tigers on the cusp of plus-territory at the 49-yard line, but the Tornadoes forced their second turnover to come through on Rankin’s request and Alcoa ran out the clock for a 52-0 victory in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Friday at Goddard Field.
The Tornado defense has pitched five-straight shutouts since giving up 20 points against Knox West on Sept. 23.
“We got a turnover there, that was big,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “It helped us get (the offense) out there and run the clock out.
“We play a lot of kids when we get ahead and for them to get in there and fight and help hold that shutout up there on the board is pretty impressive.”
While the backups finished it off, it was Alcoa’s starters who dominated the Tigers for three quarters to set them up for a strong close.
The Tornadoes (12-1) ran for 362 yards on 30 carries as three different players had scoring touches and quarterback Caden Buckles completed eight passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Elijah Cannon, who tallied 49 yards on three carries scored on each of Alcoa’s first two drives, finding the end zone on a 3-yard run to cap off the opening drive and then again on a 26-yard rush that ended with him trucking a Pigeon Forge defender at the goal line before getting across to put the Tornadoes up 14-0.
D.J. Foster ended the first quarter with his first of two touchdowns by beating the Tigers defense to the edge and racing down the sideline 68-yards to pay-dirt.
Foster finished with a team-high 100 yards on the ground, later adding a receiving touchdown in the third quarter that went for 47-yards to highlight an explosive offensive showcase.
“It was (a big night for the offense),” Rankin said. “All of the backs ran good, ran hard. We had some explosive plays, some long runs. We did a lot of good things.”
After Jordan Harris punched in Alcoa’s fourth rushing touchdown of the first half early in the second quarter, defensive back Juwelz Scales helped the defense to its own contributions in the scoring onslaught when Pigeon Forge quarterback Bryson King coughed up the ball at the end of a short run.
Scales was there to pick the ball up and run into the open field untouched to push the Tornado advantage to 35-0 with 5:28 to go in the first half.
It was Scales’ first defensive touchdown of the season and the play earned him “King of Chaos” accolades in the postgame.
“Man, when I looked at the ball I looked up and there was a whole lot of green,” Scales said. “I just picked it up and kept going. I was a little excited. Glad we got here and got it done.”
Alcoa held the Tigers (9-3) to negative passing yards and a hard-earned 89 yards rushing, a recipe for success in its pursuit of seventh-straight state title.
The Tornadoes will look to continue the ride to Chattanooga, hosting Giles County in the semifinals on Nov. 26. A win there will set them up in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl at UT Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium on Dec. 3.
“We’ve had five shutouts in a row and we take pride in that,” Rankin said. “We’re not one of those teams that tries to score a lot of points on you so if we get a chance to shut you out, we will try to shut you out. I think it builds pride in our program, builds pride in our defense. We’ve done a good job of that. If you play defense, you’ve got a chance to win.”
