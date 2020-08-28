KNOXVILLE — Jordan Harris insists he wasn’t trying to do anything special during the first play of the second half. The Alcoa sophomore defensive back was simply trying to tackle Austin-East receiver Larry Brown behind the line of scrimmage.
He certainly accomplished that goal, and in the process, produced an early candidate for tackle of the season. Harris lifted Brown into the air as soon as he received the screen pass, and slammed Brown to the turf for a loss of eight yards. All 10 of Harris’ defensive teammates rushed toward him to offer their congratulations.
“I was just getting swarmed; I didn’t know what to do,” Harris told the Daily Times. “I didn’t mean to hit him like that. ... It was one of my first big hits like that.”
Harris’ big moment had no impact on the outcome of Friday’s game, but it perfectly captured Alcoa’s dominance over the Roadrunners, as the Tornadoes rolled to a 55-0 victory over Austin-East at George “Dusty” Lennon Stadium in their Region 2-3A opener.
“It’s nice to get the win,” Harris said. “But we got to move on from it and keep the season going.”
Harris also wasn’t the only defender who delivered a big hit. Alcoa’ defensive line pushed A-E’s offensive lon every snap, enabling the Tornadoes (2-0, 1-0 Region 2-3A) to record 14 tackles for loss and limiting the Roadrunners to a net minus-15 yards. Austin-East’s quarterback Keon Smith, who replaced injured starter Leshaud Holloway, completed one pass and it resulted in Harris’ tackle. A-E didn’t attempt another pass.
The unit even contributed to the scoring late in the second quarter, when linebacker Zane Bonham stripped the ball from A-E’s Markeyis Billingsley. The loose ball bounced into the arms of Major Newman, who raced 24 yards to extend Alcoa’s lead to 34-0.
Alcoa’s defensive performance allowed coach Gary Rankin to give offensive opportunities to his younger skill players. Ahmaudd Sankey didn’t play against the Roadrunners (0-2, 0-1). Senior Isiah Cox only received one touch: a 60-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of scrimmage.
Instead, it was Harris, Elijah Cannon and Itty Salter who plowed through Austin-East’s defense. Harris finished with 69 yards on eight carries. Cannon scored two touchdowns on three touches in the first half, while Salter muscled through would-be tackles for a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Rankin also played both quarterbacks Safdar McCrary and Zach Lunsford. Neither of them had many opportunities to pass as Alcoa rushed for 302 yards. McCrary completed one pass for 17 yards, but collected 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Lunsford, meanwhile, completed four of his six passes for 46 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
“We got to get better,” Rankin said. “We made some mistakes. It kills me when we make offensive mistakes; we weren’t clean with our execution, and that goes back to me coaching and our quarterbacks doing what they need to do.
“Cleaning up our offense is an every week thing, and I guess it will be that way until the semifinals. We just need to get a little sharper with our execution.”
The Tornadoes have allowed 12 net yards through the first two games.
“They just couldn’t block us up front,” Rankin said. “We have four or five players who can play (on the defensive line). Grey Carroll is a great one and he’s not been in there yet, so hopefully we will get him turned loose next week. If our defense keeps playing like they are, they will be pretty strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.