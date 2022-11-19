For Alcoa’s defense, the key to on-field success starts off it.
The Tornadoes coaching staff spends hours upon hours dissecting opposing offenses, looking for anything that may give them an advantage on gameday. It’s a tedious, yet fruitful, process.
Those efforts certainly showed Friday during Alcoa’s 56-21 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Tornadoes (12-1) slowed down an offense that had set other teams on fire, limiting the Highlanders (11-2) to just 231 yards and two offensive touchdowns.
Both of those scores came in the second half, once the game was out of reach; the other touchdown Gatlinburg-Pittman scored came via a 78-yard kickoff return by Carlos Orr.
Orr is one of Gatlinburg-Pittman’s dynamic players. He’s also one that was shut down offensively Friday, due in large part to the work of Alcoa’s pregame analysis.
“(Assistant coach) Chris Collett does a great job of breaking down film and giving me tendencies of things,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “He will spend countless hours of finding, ‘Okay, when they get in this set and they put this guy here, call this coverage. I used to question him why. Now I don’t question him why because he’s almost always right.
“From that standpoint, the coaching job that he and Coach (Hubert) Roberson did in the secondary tonight I think really took away two really good receivers.”
Both Brennen Duggan and Jordan Harris intercepted Highlanders quarterback Brady Hammonds, who had only thrown two interceptions all season entering play. Hammonds was hurried by the Tornadoes rush throughout, and he completed just 12 of his 25 pass attempts for 123 yards, throwing his lone touchdown with just seconds remaining in the game.
Any gameplan needs players to execute it, though, and just as Nix praises Alcoa’s coaches for putting together the gameplan, he also knows what key defenders like standout senior linebacker Aaron Davis bring when they’re on the field.
“Aaron Davis, just everything we do on defense starts with him,” Nix said. “He’s our quarterback on defense. He lines up our front. He checks coverages. There might be a few (defenders) as good (as him), but there’s nobody better than him. I don’t know that I’ve coached anybody better or more intelligent. Tough player, just a great kid all around.”
Likewise, Davis gave the credit for Alcoa’s defensive dominance to his coach.
“We’ve been prepared for them since the first round,” Davis said. “I really give it to Coach Nix, the way the preparation works, day in and day out, working. Still lifting in the weight room during the playoffs. It’s really all him.”
It was the second time the Tornadoes extinguished the Highlanders’ offensive flame.
Alcoa handed Gatlinburg-Pittman its only other loss of the season on Aug. 25, holding the Highlanders to two touchdowns and a field goal in the 52-17 win.
Davis agreed it also helped the Tornadoes that they already had a feeling for the Highlanders offense after facing it earlier in the season.
They won’t have that benefit when they face Giles County (10-3) on the road Nov. 25 in the Class 3A semifinals, with a state championship berth on the line. Unlike Alcoa’s second- and third-round opponents, the Tornadoes and the Bobcats haven’t played each other yet this season.
That doesn’t change Davis’ mindset, though. With his defense hyped up Friday after another suffocating performance, his goal remained ever the same.
“I just hope to play to my best ability and go out with a bang,” Davis said. “Win state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.