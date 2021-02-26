Alcoa was forced to play at a snail-like pace caused by Pigeon Forge’s 2-3 zone that had an undeniable effect on its offense.
The Lady Tornadoes were uncharacteristically bad shooting the basketball and turned it over 16 times, leading to their second-lowest scoring output of the season.
It hardly mattered.
Alcoa made up for its lackluster offense with a stifling defensive performance that allowed it to breeze to a 42-29 victory Friday that never felt in doubt to advance to the Region 2-AA semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.
“It is all about advancing, and there probably isn’t anybody in that locker room that doesn’t feel like we can play better,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “It’s a much better feeling to know that you could have played better and you have another game then to know you could have played better and you don’t get to play again. The name of the game is survive and advance, and that’s really what we did.
“Defense is what wins in the postseason, and defensively we bought it tonight. That’s what we want to be about with our program.”
It is the fifth time this season that Alcoa (18-9) has limited an opponent to less than 30 points. The Lady Tornadoes are holding opponents to 41.7 points per game through their first three postseason contests, and no team has scored more than 50 points in any of those matchups.
Alcoa will attempt to continue its run of strong defense when it hosts Gatlinburg-Pittman at 7 p.m. Monday for a spot in the region championship as well as a Class AA state sectional berth.
“Defense is what we’ve focused on all year because offense will come, but our defense can fuel our game as a whole,” sophomore forward Mak Bremer said. “When we’re communicating with one another, help each other out and trust each other, I think we can hold just about anybody.”
Transition layups (6), free throws (3) and second-chance points (2) made up 11 of the Lady Tornadoes’ 17 first-half points, but even those were enough to outscore the Lady Tigers, who Alcoa held to five points apiece in the first and second quarters.
The Lady Tornadoes attacked the zone better after the intermission, playing through Bremer in the high post and allowing her to either drive to the rim or make the defense scramble with a pass after it collapsed on her.
Bremer scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half to join sophomore point guard Karli Haworth, who tallied a game-high 15 points, in double figures.
“(Bremer) played great,” Baumann said. “We didn’t shoot it well, and I thought we settled for some outside shots, but it was nice to have her in the middle. She’s a good high-post player because she makes good decisions, she can turn and attack and she can knock down that shot (from the free-throw line).”
Alcoa has faced Gatlinburg-Pittman in each of the last three region tournaments, including two semifinal bouts in each of the past two seasons, and neither has ended with a victory.
To reverse that trend and keep their season alive, the Lady Tornadoes will have to display an improved toughness that they have searched for all season while continuing to play the stout defense that set up the rematch.
“I just remember that we didn’t play our game (last year),” Bremer said. “We played defense pretty well, but we were also still confused at some points, and that’s why this year we’ve worked so hard on communicating on defense and trusting one another.
“Of course, we want to keep all that in the past and not worry about it because it’s over now, but we also feel like it’s our responsibility to get past them.”
