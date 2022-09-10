After Maryville running back Noah Vaughn raced for a 56-yard score on fourth-and-3 to put the Rebels up on their opening drive, the Alcoa defense didn’t flinch.
In a game of that magnitude — and on the road, no less — it would have been understandable for the Tornadoes to feel the pressure, but they expected plays like that to happen.
In the days leading up to the game, head coach Brian Nix told his team that the Rebels would throw everything at them and at times, they would be successful. The key was for Alcoa to respond and it did.
“I think we took it as a challenge,” Alcoa defensive lineman Joe McCord told The Daily Times. “Coach Nix tells us everyday that everything is not going to go right, especially in a big game like this, but we took it as a challenge.”
“(Stopping the run) that was the key,” Nix said. “Noah Vaughn is one of the best backs I’ve seen in Tennessee in a long time. We just knew we had to get hats to the ball. We had to limit big plays and get our offense some more opportunities.”
It didn’t seem to matter what Maryville did, the Tornadoes had an answer in their 27-14 win over the Rebels at Shields Stadium on Friday.
Alcoa came up with two critical interceptions, both taking away possible scoring opportunities for Maryville in the fourth quarter. It zoned in on the Rebels’ run game, too.
While Vaughn managed 170 yards on the ground, Alcoa came up with big stops throughout the night, including a loss on third down to force fourth-and-long the play before Maryville quarterback Matthew Clemmer was intercepted by Jordan Harris to seal the win.
“We knew that if we could stop the run that we would win the game,” McCord said. “(Vaughn) broke that long run, we took it as a challenge. We stuck to the game plan, expected what we do in practice and got it done.”
On that same drive, McCord was in on two sacks of Clemmer, just a few plays after Maryville converted on a fourth-and-9 to get into Alcoa territory with less than two minutes left.
“I was tired, but I knew that if I pushed through it we could do something great,” McCord said. “It feels great to come out there and play as hard as you can.”
As worn out as Alcoa’s defensive front might have felt, to answered Nix’s call in the huddle during a timeout.
“I was so focused on the coverage (in the secondary) I didn’t even see who had those sacks,” Nix quipped. “When the sacks happened, I’d cut my eyes back and see a couple of our guys on top of (Clemmer). I did tell them at that timeout, ‘you four guys rushing the quarterback, you can end this game right now. A couple of sacks can end this game,’ and they did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.