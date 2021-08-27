As the night wore on Friday at Bill Bailey Stadium, the question wasn’t how many points Alcoa would score against Gatlinburg-Pittman. It was how many the Tornadoes would score before halftime.
Alcoa moved well past the 35-point deficit needed for a second-half running clock early, scoring 56 by the break on its way to a 56-7 region victory.
The game was the two teams’ Region 2-3A opener, but Alcoa (2-0, 1-0 Region 2-3A) and Gatlinburg-Pittman (0-2, 0-1) couldn’t have looked more different on Friday.
“We talked about today that you don’t get many opportunities in football,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “It’s not like basketball or baseball where you play 25, 35 games. You’re only guaranteed 10 of these little paychecks, and you need to take advantage of them.
“So that was sort of our theme tonight. ‘We were not going to worry about the opponent. We were going to worry about us and the opportunity that our kids had and how it was important to go out there as a team and as individuals to go out there and play well.’ And I think a lot of kids did play well.”
Alcoa started the barrage with its first offensive play, as Jordan Harris broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run, the highlight of a strong game for the junior running back/linebacker.
“I just told myself (that) I’ve got to go out, play hard, show everybody what I can do,” Harris said. “And just perform.”
He then intercepted a Gatlinburg-Pittman pass, and Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles capped off the ensuing drive with a 9-yard touchdown scamper.
“Jordan’s a great athlete, great player,” Rankin said. “Elijah Cannon played well, Buckles played well, we had a lot of kids that played well. But Jordan certainly (is) establishing himself as one of the best football players in East Tennessee, I think.”
Not long after Buckles connected with freshman Eli Owens on a 20-yard passing score, Aaron Davis intercepted another Highlander throw, but fumbled the ball near the goal line on the return. Major Newman recovered the bouncing ball in the end zone for another Alcoa touchdown.
Alcoa had four scores and a 28-0 lead and the second quarter hadn’t even started.
Before the second period ended, Alcoa scored four more times, courtesy of a 14-yard fumble return touchdown by Newman, a 42-yard rushing touchdown by Brennen Duggan and two rushing scores, one of 56 yards and the other of 60, from Elijah Cannon.
With its bench pretty much cleared in the second half, Alcoa didn’t score again as the teams agreed to 10-minute quarters along with the running mercy-rule clock. G-P quarterback Brady Hammonds ran in a touchdown from six yards out as the third quarter ended.
“My first objective is to win the game, and my second objective is to play as many kids as we can,” Rankin said. “So we got to play a lot of kids tonight. That was satisfying.”
Alcoa wasn’t completely clean against an overmatched opponent, giving up two fumbles and an interception. Those were areas where Rankin sees room for improvement.
“We had a couple turnovers,” Rankin said. “We threw a ball up on an interception, shouldn’t have been thrown. We fumbled going into the end zone, shouldn’t have been done. We don’t like turnovers around here at all. Doesn’t matter who’s in the game, what part of the game it is, we don’t like turnovers.
“So we certainly can get better with that. And we missed some tackles with our younger kids. There’s always stuff when you watch the film. There’s places you can get better and things you need to do.”
It’s hard to focus on mistakes in with an eight-score lead, which left Harris glowing as he left Goddard Field. The Tornadoes travel to Northview (1-1) for a second region contest in Week 3.
“We just prep for this every week,” Harris said. “We work hard at practice every week. And it just shows out on the field.”
“I’m excited to see what we can really actually do against everybody else in our region,” he added. “See if we can make it to state (and) go win another one.”
