Alcoa coach Gary Rankin doesn’t make it a point to talk about how dominating his team has been this season; the Tornadoes are well aware of that already.
Instead, Rankin and his coaching staff just stick with the message that works: winning.
Alcoa (12-1) has done plenty of that and in convincing fashion for the last two months, outsourcing opponents 259-0 since Oct. 1.
“We don’t talk about that as much,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “We do as the ball game goes on, but right now, the bottom line is to try and win the next game and advance to the next one. If we can get a shutout, we certainly have a good chance to win the game, but most of those things are pretty hard to do this time of year. It’s not something we talk about every game, we just try to go out and win.”
The Tornadoes’ latest triumph, a 52-0 win over Pigeon Forge on Nov. 19, sent them to the Class 3A semifinals where they’ll face Giles County with a spot in the BlueCross Bowl state championship game on the line.
Like Alcoa, the Bobcats (12-0) have pounded through the postseason with commanding wins over Sweetwater, Kingston and a — surprising to some —quarterfinal win over Loudon, setting up an important clash at 7 p.m Friday on Goddard Field.
“Great team, they’re well coached,” Rankin said. “They’re (undefeated) and they’ve had a couple of close games but besides that, they’ve been in control of every game. It’s a good football program and they’ve been good for years. They were 4A and dropped down to 3A. They know what winning is all about and anybody that is undefeated has got something about them.
“We know it’s going to be a battle. We know what we have to do to try to win but we will be ready.”
Also similar to the Tornadoes, Giles County is explosive on offense, having scored 33 points or more in every game it’s played. Because of that — and the high stakes — senior quarterback Caden Buckles is expecting a battle.
“We know (Giles County) is good at scoring,” Buckles said. “That’s something that we’re pretty good at, too. It’s definitely going to be a dogfight and that’s what we’re expecting. It’s a semifinal game so it should be. There’s four teams left and all four teams are fighting and scraping to win a state championship right now.”
Alcoa knows how to find the end zone a lot, too. The Tornadoes have proven that in both of its playoff games with eight different players scoring touchdowns in each of those contests.
“We’ve got the ball to a lot of kids,” Rankin said. “We’ve done a lot of good things with the ball and that’s good. We want all of our kids to have success and a lot of our kids have scored touchdowns. We’ve done a great job blocking up front and covering kicks and doing all of the little things that we’re supposed to do. Our team chemistry is great and there’s no jealousy on our team.
“Nobody cares who gets the credit as long as we win the game. That’s important to us and that’s the way we roll.”
How the Tornadoes approach scoring won’t change based on a new opponent, either. The practice method that Alcoa has used this season and the last decade-plus has proven more than efficient and the players have embraced a mentality that has made the semifinals a Thanksgiving tradition.
“When it really gets to this team you’ve got to dig deep and play the football that you know how to play,” Buckles said. “You can’t do anything different because when you try to do something different, you fall apart. When we’re out here in practice, we’re doing the same things we did in week two. Every practice has to be perfect. That’s a credit to our coaching staff. They understand that you can’t let the moment get bigger than you.”
