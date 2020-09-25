Isiah Cox returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Ahmaudd Sankey rushed for a score and Jamal Williams cruised into the end zone after recovering a Tyner Academy fumble on Friday.
All of that action occurred in the first nine minutes of a 63-7 victory over visiting Tyner Academy at Goddard Field in which Alcoa dominated in every facet.
“We scored in a lot of different ways,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “It was a good night for us.”
Good might be an understatement.
Cox kicked off a dominant performance by taking the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score. Alcoa (5-1) orchestrated a 12-play, 71-yard drive on its first offensive possession, capped by Sankey’s 11-yard touchdown scamper.
Senior defensive end Grey Carroll collapsed on Tyner Academy running back Josiah Bridgeman as he bobbled an option pitch two plays later, allowing Williams to walk into the end zone.
Carroll sauntered toward the sideline in celebration, flexing his right bicep as he stared into the crowd of Alcoa fans cheering.
The Tornadoes’ superiority did not stop there.
Senior quarterback Cam Burden threw a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, the first to Cox for 14 yards and the second a 15-yard completion to senior wide receiver Brayden Anderson.
Burden completed five of his nine passes for 53 yards while limited with an ankle injury. Sophomore Zach Lunsford, the second signal caller in Alcoa’s two-quarterback system, did not play because of an undisclosed injury.
“(Burden) threw some great balls; he missed the one long ball we wished he’d hit, but beside that he was good,” Rankin said. “We didn’t sprint him out or do a bunch of things with him (because of his ankle), but he did a good job.”
Burden did not need to do much more than hand the ball off against Tyner Academy (2-3).
The Tornadoes averaged 9.1 yards per carry, racking up 363 yards on 40 carries.
Junior running back And linebacker Zane Bonham added a 12-yard rushing touchdown and sophomore running back and defensive back Jordan Harris capped the first-half scoring with a 2-yard score with five seconds before halftime.
Junior running back and linebacker Itty Salter scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Four different running backs rushed for more than 50 yards, with Salter rumbling for a team-high 92 yards on his nine second-half carries. Harris scampered for 67 yards, 66 of which came on the final drive of the first half in which he carried the ball on all seven plays.
Sankey logged 63 yards on seven carries, and Bonham added 56.
“First of all, I want to thank the line because they blocked really good,” Sankey said. “Coaches are always telling us to hit the hole whenever it’s there, and we hit it tonight.”
Alcoa stifled yet another opposing offense, limiting Tyner Academy to 116 total yards.
The only negative came in the second quarter when Jymon Scott hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass — the first regular-season touchdown Alcoa has surrendered to a Class 3A team since Oct. 26, 2018, against Austin-East.
“Everybody was upset, but you know what people are going to score sometimes,” Rankin said. “They have athletes. We were trying to keep them out, but they made a play, and that’s a credit to them.”
Alcoa made many more plays, coasting to a second consecutive victory ahead of its Rivalry Thursday meeting with Northview.
