Alcoa coach Sam Thomas felt uneasy before his team’s home quad match Monday.
He didn’t like what he saw from the Lady Tornadoes prior to their contest against Karns, their first of two matches Monday, and worried what it would mean. But his fretting was moot.
The Lady Tornadoes dominated on their home floor, defeating Karns, 25-14, 25-19, and Pigeon Forge, 25-17, 25-19, going undefeated in both matches and sets.
“I’ll be honest, I was concerned with the first (set) because our warmup was not very good before Karns,” Thomas told The Daily Times. “But they did really well. They controlled the ball pretty well.
“That second match with Pigeon Forge, that’s the third time we’ve played them, so they know us pretty well. But we weren’t nearly as clean. We had a lot of hitting errors. We need to play a little bit cleaner there. But it was good, a sweep.”
Christian Academy of Knoxville also competed in Monday’s quad match, but didn’t play Alcoa.
Alcoa (15-9) got off to a quick start against Karns, putting up nine unanswered points to kick off the first set. It cruised from there, recording 21 points before Karns even got to 11.
The Lady Beavers gave more of a fight in the second set, taking the first two points and eventually tying the score at 13. But the Lady Tornadoes weren’t to be denied, using a 6-3 run across the final nine points to take the set and the match.
Senior Caleigh Carruthers had six kills against Karns, while junior Jordy Kirk had five. Junior Sydney Worde notched nine digs, followed by Kirk with eight.
“It’s the first time we’ve seen (Karns) this season,” Thomas said, “so even though our warmups were flat during the match, I felt like the girls really tried to go out there and execute and do what they needed to and get a win.
“(Against Karns), I thought Jordy Kirk did great. She controlled the ball. She did a good job. She served the ball really well. And Jaylyn Halliburton did a good job on the front line again, blocks, controlled her hits.”
In its second match of the night, Alcoa again started strong, taking the first six points against Pigeon Forge. Though the Lady Tigers got close in the early stages, once cutting the deficit to just one point, the Lady Tornadoes finished the set on an 11-6 run.
After tying the score at 4, then at 5, early in the second set, the two teams didn’t stay parallel. Alcoa won the next eight points and didn’t let up, holding Pigeon Forge at bay the rest of the way.
“It’s hard when you play a team multiple times like that,” Thomas said. “They know you, they know your tendencies. And sometimes we have a tendency when we have a team that we’ve beaten a couple times to kind of sit back, and I think we got a little relaxed there.”
Carruthers again led the Lady Tornadoes in kills during the second set, totaling eight, while fellow senior Kylie Haas had six. Worde had 17 digs, and Carruthers had 15.
It was a double-edged sword for Alcoa on Monday as different players performed well in the two matches. On one hand, it shows the talent and versatility the Lady Tornadoes possess; on the other, it exemplifies the lack of consistency the team is trying to fix.
“(Against Pigeon Forge), I felt like our setter, Lily Long, did a great job, so good about running our offense and mixing it up and controlling,” Thomas said. “She fixed some of the things she struggled with. Her serve was great tonight. Kylie Haas did great in the second match too. She kind of found her stride offensively.
“And then Sydney Worde has been consistent. She needs to serve a little bit better, and she knows that, but as far as just on the floor, scrappy, gets balls up, she’s kind of the heartbeat of the team.”
Alcoa will play at Carter at 6:30 p.m. today.
“Right now, I feel like we’re playing a little better,” Thomas said. “We still have things we have to get better at, more consistent. But it’s been a good two-plus weeks for us right now record-wise. We’ve just got to keep building on that.”
