GATLINBURG — It came as no surprise to Alcoa coach Ryan Collins that Terrence Dorsey was the catalyst for a lights-out shooting performance to open the District 2-2A tournament.
“I really think Terrence is going to play well down the stretch because I’m a firm believer in seniors play their best basketball during tournament time,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “It’s just different for them. It matters more, and they get a little more locked in.
“He has to kind of be that settling force for us. Sometimes when you’re an underclassman and you’ve never been in this moment, when the senior goes out and gets a couple of quick ones, it can ignite life into others.”
The senior guard drilled a 3-pointer on the Tornadoes’ opening possession and tallied 11 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter to lead Alcoa to an 82-46 victory over Union County on Saturday at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.
The Tornadoes (14-16) advance to face Gatlinburg-Pittman in the district championship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dorsey followed up his early 3-pointer with a layup and then added another 3 two-and-a-half minutes later. He capped the period with the third of his seven long balls in the final seconds.
Whatever Dorsey was feeling, it was contagious. Alcoa hit seven 3-pointers in the second quarter to push its first-half total to 10 and take a 43-26 lead into the intermission.
“Obviously, it’s good come tournament time to see the ball go through the hole,” Collins said. “A staple of their defense is zone, and when you’re hitting shots like that, you quickly get them out of the zone and it can be a good night.
“Terrence got us started, but I thought we did a good job of finding the hot hand. (Eli) Graf hit one and then we immediately drive-and-kick and find him on another one. There was a stretch where Jahvin (Carter) got hot and we found him. When you have guys shooting like that, it opens up everything and makes life easier.”
Graf and Carter each joined Dorsey in double figures, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Alcoa poured in 29 points in the third quarter to build a 72-41 lead, allowing Dorsey, Carter, sophomore forward Elijah Cannon and senior guard Jordan Harris to rest the entire fourth quarter.
Five freshmen — AJ Love, Joseph Carter, Moro Ayl, Luke Cannon and Graf — outscored Union County (17-11), 10-5, in the final period.
“There is definitely a benefit to getting those guys off their legs a bit going into a championship game,” Collins said. “We’ve asked a lot of them minutes-wise the whole season and they’ve done nothing but deliver. For them to get to celebrate the success of the others in the fourth quarter was big.
“To have five freshmen on the floor and for them to maintain what we built in three quarters, to me, is really fun to watch. Our freshmen have been thrown to the wolves to an extent, and they have been phenomenal all year.”
Alcoa and G-P split the regular-season series, with the Tornadoes loss coming in part because they got off to a slow start with Dorsey unavailable.
The exact opposite scenario played out against Union County, and Alcoa hopes it can have a repeat performance with a title on the line.
“They’re a great team,” Collins said. “They have five threats they put out there, and I think their home gym is a really hard place to play, but this what you want for your program; a chance to play for a championship. Our kids are looking forward to the opportunity.”
