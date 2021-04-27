After dispatching the ball in the back of the net, Houston Burchfield sprinted to the right corner of the pitch and waited for his Alcoa teammates to arrive.
Before Tuesday’s match against Heritage, Burchfield and his senior cohort Matt Stewart discussed how they were going to celebrate if they were fortunate enough to score a goal on their Senior Say. Burchfield decided he was going to keep his simple — he just wanted to run to a corner and celebrate with his teammates.
Stewart gave Burchfield an opportunity to execute that celebration in the 26th minute. He dribbled to the right plank and delivered the perfect cross to Burchfield, who finished the opportunity to give the Tornadoes their first goal.
“That was pretty special — getting a little senior-senior combo right there,” Burchfield told The Daily Times. “It was Senior Night, and Matt and I wanted to do something special if we capitalized tonight and we got to share that together.”
That moment helped the Tornadoes earn a 2-1 victory over Heritage at Alcoa Elementary School on Tuesday.
Alcoa (8-5) outshot the Mountaineers (2-6-1), 20-9, but neither Burchfield nor his coach Shane Corley were particularly pleased with Tuesday’s performance. They both agreed that they didn’t play to their potential.
“(Our performance) was just good enough to get a win, but not what I expected and not what we’ve expected from the last week or so,” Corley said. “We just didn’t play very well to be honest about it. We didn’t give the game the energy it deserved tonight. I feel fortunate that we got out with a win. Heritage played a good game; coach (Larry Fowler) has got a good group over there. I just feel like our team didn’t play as strong as we should have.”
The Tornadoes did capitalize on their scoring opportunities. A few minutes after Burchfield’s goal, Alcoa earned a corner kick. Aiden Corley launched the ball from the right corner to the opposite side of the pitch. Andrew Knight fielded the ball in the box and quickly booted the ball past Heritage goalkeeper Carson Puckett to extend Alcoa’s lead.
The Mountaineers changed their formation at halftime and that helped limit Alcoa’s opportunities in the final 40 minutes while also adding a last-minute goal from Ceasar Garcia.
“We just started playing our style,” Heritage assistant coach Kara Cutshaw said. “We were more fierce. We were going at the ball; we were pressing them high and we were actually playing the style that we normally had been playing. … I think if we would have played like that the whole time it would have been different for sure.”
The Tornadoes are also searching for more consistent play. They’ve proven they can perform at a high level during stretches. Now, they just want to maintain that level of play for an entire match.
“Going into the season, I knew we had potential,” Burchfield said. “We have a lot of talent on the team, especially a lot of young talent. If we play a full game with 100% intensity, we will be a good team to play against.”
