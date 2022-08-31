Alcoa is ready for some normalcy.
When the Tornadoes host Region 2-3A foe Northview Academy on Thursday in their home opener, they will welcome the monotony.
“It’s just nice to be able to get into a little bit of a routine,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “It’s almost felt like there’s not been much of a routine because the (first) two weeks were so different. We were out of school on the Friday we played Rhea County.
“So just being able to get into a normal routine, it will be nice.”
That lack of routine hasn’t seemed to hinder Alcoa (2-0), as it bested Rhea County in its opener before turning a close first half into a blowout win against Gatlinburg-Pittman in its first region game.
In Northview Academy (1-1), Alcoa will face an opponent that rebounded from a 42-20 loss to Unicoi County in Week 1 to cruise past West Greene in Week 2, 44-13.
“They’re a solid team and they’ve been able to score points,” Nix said. “I think coach Justin (Anderson) is doing a good job. A new coach there, obviously brings new life, just brings some excitement.”
For Northview’s offense to pose any threat, Alcoa’s defense will have to look like a lesser version of itself than the one Nix has seen so far, particularly in its talented secondary. Sophomore defensive back Eli Graf, who also serves as the Tornadoes’ backup quarterback, has snagged three interceptions already this season.
Likewise, in order to benefit the Cougars, the Tornadoes offense would have to slow down the impressive pace it’s shown so far. Senior quarterback Zach Lunsford has completed 16 of his 21 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns, while three players, Graf (22.4), senior tailback Jordan Harris (13.8) and junior tailback Elijah Cannon (11.1), average more than 10 yards per carry.
“I thought we played really well in the secondary (against Rhea County), and I thought we played well in the secondary last week,” Nix said. “Gatlinburg-Pittman came in and threw it quite a bit, pretty reluctant to run it on us. I think we’ve done a good job trying to develop some depth there, some guys could play on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, Jordan (Harris) has been our spark. Zach Lunsford’s played solid. He’s thrown the ball well.”
Alcoa is still far from Nix’s vision, though. Among his short-term goals, he hopes to get the ball in the hands of Cannon and receivers Brennen Duggan and Luke Cannon more often, as well as shore up some consistency qualms defensively.
“On both sides of the ball, we’ve got to clean some plays up,” Nix said. “It’s just always that constant evolution. You try to be more consistent. We’ve got to communicate a little better defensively across the front, make sure that we’re all on the same page. If I call something and it’s everybody is playing the wrong thing, we’re still okay.
“The problem is (when) you’ve got the corner and safety playing one coverage and an outside linebacker playing another, or one playing one coverage and the Sam (linebacker) playing another, or the front doesn’t match up with the coverage and your run fit’s not right. So that’s the consistency on defense we’ve got to take on, and the same thing with offense.”
Thursday’s contest will also mark Nix’s first home game as the Tornadoes’ head coach, but he’s not focused on that. Instead, he’s excited for the opportunity his players will have when the lights kick on at Goddard Field.
“I think it’s just nice for our guys to get to play here. Took two pretty long road trips,” Nix said. “It’s just exciting for our guys to get to play here. It’s a special place. Our community supports us. Our students come out. It’s always fun just to be able to walk out the door and play.”
