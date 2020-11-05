For Alcoa, the football season lasts a long time.
If all goes well, the Tornadoes will be competing in five more games — a stretch half the length of the regular season. It’s a grueling road to the Class 3A state championship. That’s why Alcoa coaches try to keep things interesting for players.
“Mentally and physically, it’s a grind,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “You just try to find a way to add a little spice to it.”
Alcoa assistant coach Brian Nix does that by incorporating motivational themes, props and awards into the playoffs. The inspiration for those always comes from a book, selected by Nix, that contains valuable lessons about the importance of hard work and character.
This year, the Tornadoes’ theme will be based on the book, “The Power of Four: Leadership Lessons of Crazy Horse.” Alcoa (9-1) will kick off postseason play at 7 p.m. today at home against Johnson County (4-5).
“I thought it was the right time to do something like this because of everything going on in our country as far as racial relations, cultural relations,” Nix said. “This is a book about Native Americans and Crazy Horse. I think a lot of people know the name, but they don’t know the history.”
Nix began holding Friday book studies for the squad six years ago as a substitute for workouts on game days. An avid reader, he always has an eye out for the next book to assign the team.
He also started incorporating a different prop every season that aligned with that year’s book plot. In the past, those visual aids have involved items such as a shield, an oar and an ax, which the Tornadoes would run out on the field with as part of their pregame ritual. Players selected for their performance the week before were tasked with carrying the prop.
Nix said coaches make a point of recognizing kids for more than just the points they put on the board.
“It’s not the guy who scored four touchdowns — it’s the guy who laid the block on a punt return or the guy who ran across the field to make a touchdown-saving tackle,” Nix said. “In basketball, they call it hustle stats. You try to recognize those guys who maybe don’t get recognition.”
The team’s mantra this season is “Hoka Hey” — Crazy Horse’s battle cry at Little Big Horn when his Sioux Lakota Native American tribe defeated General Custer.
While Nix hasn’t entirely decided what Alcoa’s prop will look like this season, he said it will involve a jersey of sorts. That’s because the elite hunters and warriors of the Lakota had the tradition of wearing decorated shirts into battle. They were called the shirt wearers — one of the highest honors in their culture.
Nix’s plan is to have Alcoa assistant coach Michael Fredieu — an art teacher — decorate the jersey, and the team will add to it with every win.
“It helps having a guy like (Fredieu),” Nix said. “If I made it, it would like a 3-year-old did it.”
Nix doesn’t kid himself — he knows assigned reading isn’t necessarily something his players love. He also doesn’t take any of their teasing personally.
“You know you’ve got them when they start mocking you,” Nix said. “My best coaches — we mocked them and made fun of them, but they were in our heads.
“I don’t want it to be about football. To me, it’s more about what you’re going to be like five or 10 years down the road. I think they respect it. You can get kids to really play hard for you if they know you’re investing in them as a person.”
That certainly appears to be the case for Cam Burden. A senior, Burden stepped into the lofty role of quarterback this season after Alcoa’s starter from 2019 left the program.
Burden certainly doesn’t take for granted what Nix offers the team off the field.
“Just having that in your life makes an impact on you,” Burden said. “He just speaks the truth. He’s a motivational speaker to me. He knows what he’s talking about.
“If you listen to him, it will change your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.