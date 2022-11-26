PULASKI — Alcoa knew what to expect once it arrived in Pulaski on Friday. Still, it took the Tornadoes a little while to get adjusted.
In its 38-13 win over Giles County in the Class 3A semifinals, Alcoa (13-1) suffered a slow start offensively, scoring just one touchdown in the first quarter before finding its groove and scoring 31 points across the latter three periods.
While many teams would feel success in scoring a touchdown a quarter, that’s not the standard the Tornadoes have set.
“We just came out here thinking it was going to be a dogfight, which it was,” quarterback Zach Lunsford told The Daily Times. “But we kind of just got settled down, got off of a little bus ride. Kind of took us a minute to settle down and just play our football.”
Alcoa hurt itself early through self-inflicted penalties that killed the momentum of drives. Though the Tornadoes scored on their first possession with a 42-yard rushing touchdown by Eli Graf, they turned the ball over on downs in Giles County (10-4) territory two straight times after that.
The first turnover on downs came via an incompletion by Lunsford on fourth-and-8 from Giles County’s 30-yard line. The other happened when he was sacked for a seven-yard loss on fourth-and-6 from the Bobcats’ 31-yard line.
“They were very physical on defense, they played really hard, but I think every one of those drives had a key penalty,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “We had a personal foul out of bounds. We had a holding penalty. We lined up offsides. Just some very uncharacteristic things for us that in a key situation could get you beat. That’s definitely stuff that we’ve got to clean up this week for sure.”
The Tornadoes settled down during the second quarter, though, scoring touchdowns on a 2-yard rush by Elijah Cannon and a 28-yard pass from Lunsford to Luke Cannon. They took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
The message in the locker room: stop with the self-inflicted damage.
“We did some things on offense that really hurt ourselves,” Nix said. “A couple of untimely penalties that put us behind the sticks. That’s what we felt like at halftime, that we were doing things to hurt ourselves.”
Lunsford had a message for his teammates, too.
“(I told them) just to play our type of football there,” Lunsford said. “Like Coach Nix always says, ‘They’ll break before we break,’ and they broke. So it was just time to play our ball.”
During a second half in which Alcoa scored 17 points, continuing its offensive resurgence, it did so largely without help from two of its main weapons. Both of the Tornadoes’ dynamic veteran tailbacks, Jordan Harris and Elijah Cannon, left the game due to injury; Juwelz Scales took over and shined, finishing with 80 yards on seven carries.
Nix said Harris suffered a “sprung” ankle and Elijah Cannon “took a knee to the back,” but both probably could have stayed in the game if Alcoa didn’t already have it in control. Still, the depth the Tornadoes developed by playing larger schools throughout the season helped.
“We were down to our third-string tailback,” Nix said. “Juwelz Scales came in and played really well. You don’t expect that (the injuries) are going to happen. You’re coming in and you’re playing Jordan (Harris) some at receiver, playing Elijah Cannon.”
Lunsford also helped lead that charge, finishing with 111 yards and two touchdowns passing as the Tornadoes put away their early offensive issues, but he noted the aid of his peers as the Tornadoes celebrated their latest state championship berth.
“I felt like I didn’t really play to my full potential, but it’s easy to win games like this when you have surrounding people that kind of pick you up and make big plays,” Lunsford said. “So it doesn’t just fall on your shoulders.”
