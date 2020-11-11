Four wins separate the Alcoa football team from its sixth straight state championship.
Next up for the No. 1-ranked Tornadoes (10-1) is No. 3 seed Kingston (7-3) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Alcoa.
“They’re playing well — they had a big win the other night,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “I’ve always said they’re one of the best-coached teams we play. They play hard against us. I have a lot of respect for their coaches, their players and their community, so it will be a fun game.”
Kingston edged Chuckey-Doak, 43-42, last week to stay alive in the playoffs. The Yellowjackets will be hard-pressed to put up those kinds of points against Alcoa, which shut them out 41-0 in the regular season.
Alcoa has recorded six shutouts this season while allowing an average four points.
Alcoa looked about as balanced as can be against Kingston in their first matchup on Oct. 16. The Tornadoes offense scored on every drive but one, and special teams did its part setting them up in favorable field position for two quick scoring plays.
As always, Alcoa’s defense was dominant. Kingston’s most promising drive of the night came in the final minutes of the mercy-rule shortened fourth quarter, but the Alcoa reserves made the red-zone stop to eliminate the threat.
Junior linebacker Major Newman said the Tornadoes are looking good at this stage of the season despite the loss of wide receiver/defensive back Isiah Cox, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the opening kickoff at Dobyns-Bennett on Oct. 29.
“We’re locked in — we’re focused,” Newman said. “We don’t have too much depth, but the depth we have can play at a high level. I trust them. …
“It’s playoff time, and we don’t lose in the playoffs.”
Newman is right. Last week, Alcoa cruised past Johnson County, 49-0, in the first round, during which six different Tornadoes found the end zone. Zach Lunsford led them through the air, throwing for three touchdowns and almost 200 yards.
Zane Bonham contributed a pair of rushing touchdowns on runs of 36 and 5 yards in the first quarter to give the Tornadoes some cushion early. All that was despite a less than ideal start by Rankin’s standards.
Rankin described the Tornadoes’ play early as “uninspired” last week after their decisive win. Urgency will be more important for Alcoa throughout the playoffs given the loss of Cox. Staying healthy is also a top priority.
“We’ve already lost one vital key, and we just can’t lose anybody else,” Rankin said. “We’ve got to have everybody on board and everyone playing really good right now to try and win another one.”
