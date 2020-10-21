It’s no secret the Alcoa football team has its sights set on winning a fifth straight state title, but the Tornadoes have to take care of another milestone first.
On Friday, Alcoa (7-1, 5-0 Region 2-3A) will take on Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-1, 4-0) at Sevier County High School in its final region game on its schedule. A win would earn the Tornadoes the region’s top seed heading into the playoffs.
“Our ultimate goal is to win the state championship, but I told them there are a lot of people that don’t get to win any kind of championship, whether it’s region or district or whatever. Anytime you can put a championship by your name, it’s a good thing.”
As usual, Alcoa’s odds of walking away with a win look promising. Alcoa has outscored its region opponents 232-8 this season. In 2019, the Tornadoes swept Gatlinburg-Pittman by scores of 49-0 and 58-0. The Tornadoes allow, on average, four points while putting up 43 a game.
However, Gatlinburg-Pittman has been on a roll as of late. The Highlanders have returned the bulk of their key players from last year, and that experience has translated into an undefeated region record heading into Friday.
“They think it’s one of the better teams they’ve had in years, and I tend to agree with that,” Rankin said. “They’re well balanced offensively and defensively. It’s a big game for both teams.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman’s only setback of the season came week one when the Highlanders fell to The King’s Academy, 39-13.
Since then, Gatlinburg-Pittman has won its last seven straight games — two of which came as a result of COVID-19 forfeits. As for the other five, the Highlanders defeated those opponents by an average 25 points. They are coming off a decisive 41-7 victory over Seymour in which Gatlinburg-Pittman wide receiver Ethan Stinnett had 164 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
“They lost one game and that was to a good ball club, so it’ll be interesting,” Rankin said. “They had a great year last year, and they have some momentum.”
Just two games away from entering the postseason, Rankin said he likes where his team is at this stage. His defense is just as stingy as last year. Last week, Alcoa notched its fourth shutout with a 41-0 victory over Kingston. Ahmaudd Sankey led the way for the Tornadoes on the other side of the ball with 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Tornadoes’ offense — which was tasked with replacing four of five linemen and their quarterback — is gelling on all fronts as well. Alcoa is averaging 225 rushing yards and 124 yards through the air.
“We’ve made progress, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Rankin said. “It wasn’t as fast as I wanted it to be, but we had no spring practice — no fall preseason scrimmages and stuff. Neither did anybody else, but that was the side of the ball we were having to replace a lot of kids.”
Rankin’s goal for the Tornadoes every week is to play clean football. Alcoa hasn’t turned the ball over in several weeks while committing very few penalties, which is what Rankin likes to see.
“I think it’s falling into place,” Rankin said. “We’ll see where it goes from here.”
