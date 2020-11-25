The Alcoa football team has advanced to the state championship for seven straight years, but the powerhouse’s spot in the final is never a given.
That’s especially the case this season heading into Friday night’s Class 3A semifinal game between Alcoa (12-1) and Red Bank (10-0). Plagued by injuries, the Tornadoes aren’t exactly at their best.
“This is probably the most beat up we’ve been going into the semifinals since I’ve been here,” said Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin, who took over the program in 2006. “No matter what we’ve done up until this point, nothing matters. This is a one-game series to get to the state championship game.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Red Bank. It’s the first time in three years the Lions have advanced to the semifinals, where Alcoa beat them, 34-0, in 2017.
Red Bank is undefeated and averaging wins by a 25-point margin. The Lions are coming off a 24-14 victory over Loudon in which Lumiere Strickland wound up with more than 200 yards of offense and two touchdowns. One of those scores was a screen pass from quarterback Joseph Blackmon that he returned 84 yards to the end zone.
“(Strickland) is an athlete, quarterback is a good runner, and they’ve got three or four different receivers that are good,” Rankin said. “This is probably one of the most talented teams we’ve played this year. They look a little bit like us. They’ve got speed and athletes and are well-coached. It’s going to be a battle.”
Alcoa is averaging 43 points and allowing less than five points a game. The Tornadoes’ defense has recorded seven shutouts.
But the Tornadoes have suffered key losses on both sides of the ball, starting with wide receiver/defensive back Isiah Cox in their final game of the regular season. The 2019 Region 2-3A Defensive Player of the Year suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Dobyns-Bennett, and it was far from the last blow to the Tornadoes’ squad.
In its 49-13 quarterfinal win over Gatlinburg-Pittman last week, Alcoa was playing without three starting offensive linemen. Question marks still surround which of those will be ready to play against Red Bank, but right tackle Bubba Jeffries will definitely not be active Friday after dislocating his elbow. Rankin said he hopes to have Jeffries back in the lineup the next week if Alcoa advances.
A banged up offensive line is certainly not ideal against a sizable and aggressive defensive line such as the Lions’.
“The defense is probably as good as we’ve seen all year — that sticks out in my eyes as being one of the best parts of their football team,” Rankin said. “It’s a little bit of a worry with our offensive line beat up like it is. We’ll have to shield them off a little bit and see if we can get some stuff going on offense.”
Offensive production isn’t generally an issue for the Tornadoes. Quarterback Caden Buckles — who transferred to Alcoa from Knoxville Catholic ahead of the season and became eligible to play last week — will enter Friday having had the opportunity to shake off the rust against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Rankin also credited offensive linemen Riley Long and McCoy Mothershed with stepping up last week to fill the void, earning themselves more playing time this week.
“I was really pleased with Mothershed and Riley Long,” Rankin said. “They stepped in and knew what they were doing and knew their assignments.”
Alcoa’s notoriously staunch defense also hasn’t been spared from injuries. Last week, defensive tackle Solomon Tyson broke his foot early against Gatlinburg-Pittman, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
The Highlanders capitalized on his absence with a pair of rushing touchdowns — one of which was for 30 yards and nearly tied the score late in the second quarter. Carroll blocked the extra point attempt to preserve Alcoa’s narrow 14-13 lead entering halftime, but it was far from the start the Tornadoes wanted against a team they defeated 43-0 earlier this season.
“We didn’t respond good (to adversity) in the first half,” Rankin said. “I would hope that we have a little more urgency early in the game (against Red Bank). If we don’t, we could be in trouble quickly because they can score at any time.”
