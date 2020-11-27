CHATTANOOGA — Alcoa coach Gary Rankin fully expected a battle at Red Bank on Friday night in the Class 3A semifinals.
The Tornadoes entered the matchup without several key players because of injuries. But, even banged up, they had no trouble cruising to their eighth consecutive state final.
Alcoa might make it look easy, but Rankin insists it is far from it.
“We’re a little bit spoiled,” Rankin said. “We had a conversation (Thursday) about how many kids would love to be practicing on Thanksgiving Day. We talk to them about being appreciative of that.”
The Tornadoes looked as strong as ever despite missing two starting offensive linemen as well as a handful of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Alcoa (13-1) held Red Bank (10-1) to negative rushing yards in the first half en route to a 42-7 victory. They will play Milan (11-1) in the state championship Saturday at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.
Ahmaudd Sankey led the Tornadoes on offense with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“All week in practice, coach just got on us about needing to come out with more energy,” Sankey said. “Last week, we learned that it doesn’t matter who the team is, anybody can win.”
It was a lesson Alcoa learned last week after getting off to a rough start against Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-3) in the quarterfinals. The Tornadoes led by one point at halftime before pulling away for a 49-13 victory.
“I’ve been telling them since Sunday we can’t go into this game the way we did that first half (against Gatlinburg-Pittman),” said Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles, who completed 12 of 14 passes for almost 150 yards along with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
“This week, you could tell there was a different type of attitude to the team. I just knew what was going to happen.”
Alcoa got on the board four minutes into the game on its opening drive. On third down from the Red Bank 44, Buckles sidestepped a tackle in the backfield and launched a pass deep to Brayden Anderson. Anderson turned his body towards the ball and somehow managed to catch it through double coverage while falling backwards for a 42 yard gain — just shy of the end zone.
Sankey finished the job from there with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, putting Alcoa ahead 6-0 with 8:07 left in the quarter after Red Bank blocked the Tornadoes’ extra point attempt.
Red Bank caught a break on the Tornadoes’ next drive when the Lions forced a fumble and returned it to the Alcoa 15. But the Tornadoes did what they do best and didn’t allow Red Bank a single yard, and the Lions walked away empty-handed when their field goal attempt sailed wide.
Sankey added his second rushing touchdown of the game — this one for 7 yards — to put Alcoa ahead 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Red Bank responded 10 seconds into the second when quarterback Joshua Blackmon connected with Kel Eddings for a 39-yard score to cut Alcoa’s lead to 13-7.
The Tornadoes didn’t allow the shift in momentum to rattle them. Ronald Jackson snatched it right back on their ensuing drive when he broke loose for a 40-yard rushing touchdown with 6:47 left in the second quarter.
Isaiah Bryant intercepted Red Bank a minute later to give the Tornadoes back the ball, and Buckles capitalized with a 5-yard run into the end zone to put Alcoa ahead 27-7 at halftime.
The Tornadoes didn’t let up in the second half. Braxton Baumann intercepted the Lions at their own 26 less than two minutes into the third quarter, and Sankey made it count with a 5-yard rushing touchdown four plays later to stretch Alcoa’s lead to 34-7.
Freshman Elijah Cannon rounded out the scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter after a 49-yard run by Jackson set up the Tornadoes in the red zone. Buckles connected with Landon Ford in the end zone for the 2-point conversion.
Rankin credited center McCoy Mothershed with stepping into the starting lineup the last two weeks to ease the burden of injuries on Alcoa’s offensive line.
“He got a chance to start a couple weeks ago, and he’s just done his job,” Rankin said. “He’s not one everybody knows who he is, he’s not a college prospect, but he’s done a dang good job coming in.”
