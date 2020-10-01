It was business as usual for the Alcoa football team Thursday night against Northview Academy.
The Tornadoes scored 42 first-half points en route to a 56-8 Region 2-3A victory at home for their third straight win.
“We had them out-manned,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “We didn’t have any turnovers. Our kids played hard, and a lot of kids got to do some things.”
Ahmaudd Sankey led the Tornadoes (6-1, 4-0) with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Alcoa finished with more than 400 offensive yards, including 285 on the ground, against Northview (3-4, 0-3).
“We really just wanted to build as a team and get the chemistry better and better as we prepare for state,” Sankey said. “Everybody got to play, and we scored in a lot of different ways.”
Alcoa scored on every one of its possessions in the first half.
Isiah Cox put Alcoa on the board with a 19-yard rushing touchdown two minutes into the game. Ronald Jackson, who was making his return from a concussion, intercepted the Cougars on their ensuing drive to set up the Tornadoes at the Northview 19.
Cam Burden then connected with Taharin Sudderth on the first play of the drive to double Alcoa’s lead with 7:08 left in the first quarter.
The Tornadoes scored again five minutes later when Sankey capped a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to put Alcoa ahead 21-0 entering the second quarter.
Alcoa’s Jordan Harris opened the quarter’s scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run before Sankey once again put Alcoa in scoring position by breaking loose for a 26-yard gain to the Northview 3.
He finished the job from there, waltzing untouched into the end zone to put the Tornadoes up by 35.
With just over five minutes left in the half, Zach Lunsford stepped in at quarterback. The sophomore wasn’t in for long, as he got the Tornadoes back into the end zone with just two passes — the first of which was 36 yards to Isaiah Bryant. The second was a 2-yard touchdown to Seth Green to round out the first-half scoring.
“(Seth) is probably the best team player we have on our whole team,” Rankin said. “So it was good for him to get a score.”
Lunsford completed all five of his passes for 62 yards while Burden went 5-for-7 for 63 yards.
Rankin said the key to keeping his team focused ahead of these sort of matchups is doing so in practice.
“That’s my job of making sure we’re focused, no matter who we’re playing,” Rankin said. “We did a pretty good job of that — I give the kids credit.”
Alcoa got third-quarter rushing touchdowns from Sankey (61 yards) and Dereke Foster (35 yards) to round out its scoring.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Northview found the end zone after a 66-yard run by Chase Kelloway put the Cougars in scoring territory. Jude and Seth Green ran him down to trip him up at the Alcoa 9, but Jamin Scourtas finished the job for Northview two plays later with a 4-yard touchdown run. It was the first touchdown in region play the Tornado defense had surrendered since Oct. 26, 2018 — a seven-game stretch.
“We would have liked to have gotten the shutout, but we didn’t,” Rankin said. “Some guys missed some tackles in there, but it was a good night. We got out healthy, and we got to play a lot of kids, which was good.”
Alcoa has a bye next week before closing the regular season with three straight road games.
