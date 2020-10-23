SEVIERVILLE — Punting isn’t a course of action football teams often enjoy, but Alcoa’s Brayden Anderson doesn’t mind the job.
That’s because, on a team that averages 43 points, the senior punter/wide receiver/defensive back doesn’t get to do so very often. In Friday night’s Region 2-3A matchup against Gatlinburg-Pittman, Anderson made the most of his opportunities with two punts that set up the Highlanders for drives starting within their own 5-yard line.
“Before the game, I was really looking forward to getting a couple punts,” Anderson said. “I was happy with my first one, and that second one was way better — that just made my day.”
Of course, plenty of other things went right for the Tornadoes, particularly with their secondary. They forced five turnovers — four of which were interceptions — en route to a 43-0 victory over the Highlanders (7-2, 4-1) at Sevier County High School.
The win secures Alcoa (8-1, 6-0) the top seed in the region and home-field advantage through the quarterfinal round.
A freshman, Elijah Cannon helped spark the Tornadoes to victory with back-to-back interceptions, both of which he returned for a touchdown.
“He’s an unusual football player for a freshman,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “You’d be hard pressed to find a freshman in the state of Tennessee that’s that good.”
Anderson made his presence felt in all facets of Alcoa’s game. Outside of his special teams contributions, he also recorded an interception and a 30-yard touchdown catch from Zach Lunsford.
The game started off business as usual for the Tornadoes. Zane Bonham put them on the board with a 59-yard rushing touchdown in the opening 27 seconds of the game before Grey Carroll forced a Gatlinburg-Pittman fumble, which Alcoa recovered at the Highlanders’ own 5. Three plays later, Ahmaudd Sankey found the end zone on a 1-yard run to put the Tornadoes ahead 14-0 with 8:08 left in the first quarter.
Alcoa stalled on its next drive when two penalties for offensive pass interference and delay of game put the Tornadoes in a third-and-18 situation. The Highlanders then sacked Cam Burden, forcing Alcoa to punt early in the second quarter.
Gatlinburg-Pittman couldn’t capitalize on that shift in momentum thanks in large part to Anderson’s punt, which rolled to the Highlander 5. Alcoa’s defense then did its job and backed them up inside their own 1, forcing them to punt it away.
On Alcoa’s next drive, a holding penalty negated a Lunsford 26-yard touchdown pass to Anderson. But Jordan Harris got the job done with a 37-yard run into the end zone to put the Tornadoes ahead 21-0 with 5:05 left in the half.
Cannon pulled the game out of reach shortly after, intercepting Gatlinburg-Pittman on its next two drives and returning both of them 30 yards for a pair of touchdowns.
“I couldn’t believe he got two of them,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of him, for sure.”
Alcoa capped the first-half scoring with a blocked punt for a safety to pull ahead 37-0.
The Highlanders nearly scored in the final minute of the half when a 38-yard catch set them up at the Alcoa 17. The Tornadoes looked poised to hold the Highlanders to a field goal when, on fourth-and-4, an offsides penalty on Alcoa resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Highlanders.
Fortunately for Alcoa, Anderson intercepted Gatlinburg-Pittman in the end zone to eliminate the threat, allowing the Tornadoes to sustain their 37-point lead entering halftime.
“We pride ourselves big on defense,” Anderson said. “If our defense is clicking, our offense is going to work. That’s just how it goes.”
The Tornadoes didn’t give Gatlinburg-Pittman much to celebrate in the second half, either. After Harris intercepted the Highlanders on their third play of the third quarter, an Anderson punt set them up to start their next drive at their own 3.
Lunsford and Anderson rounded out the scoring by connecting for a touchdown before entering the fourth quarter.
“We had fun,” Rankin said. “A lot of people played, and a lot of people did good things.”
